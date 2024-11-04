14 Celebrity Chefs Share Their Favorite Meals Of 2024

For all the famous chefs out there busy overseeing their own kitchens, penning cookbooks, or creating visual pleasures for all to see on TV, it's hard to imagine they even have time to get out to eat at a restaurant. While in town for the New York City Wine & Food Festival, Chowhound asked 14 celebrity chefs which meal of 2024 was the most memorable of them all. While some of the chefs were able to immediately single one out, others had so many to choose from — it became "Sophie's choice," as Jet Tila admitted.

The ultimate answers were a kaleidoscope of global cuisines that dotted the map from New York City to Los Angeles, Chicago, Montana, and even as far as Singapore. Many of them are hot new restaurants, while others are ones that have remained popular for several decades. Pull up a seat as we reveal all the delicious meals these chefs had in 2024, and will have you scrambling to get a reservation at one of these spots in 2025 and beyond. Bon appétit.