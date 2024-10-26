Alex Guarnaschelli's Simple Trick For Juicy Turkey Hamburgers
On the surface, pan-frying turkey burgers is pretty straightforward. Season and press ground turkey into a patty, throw it on a hot skillet for around four to five minutes per side, and voila! However, getting from a basic patty to a memorable juicy meal involves many steps. While the fat content isn't the only factor, the lean-to-fat ratio plays an important role. When you're talking about turkey burgers (often less than 10% fat), it becomes even more challenging to get that succulent flavor and texture you're dreaming about.
Fortunately, there's a fairly simple fix, and it's one that NYC-based Iron Chef and Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli highlighted in a post on Instagram. Cooking with a little added moisture at the right point can make all the difference between a crumbly, chewy turkey patty and a juicy delight. For more flavor and a better texture simmer your browned turkey burgers in a bit of chicken stock.
How to cook turkey burgers with chicken stock
To make the most of your turkey burgers there's arguably no better technique than this tip from Alex Guarnaschelli (though she credits her then fiancé for the tip, they've since separated). The trick, Guarnaschelli notes, is to first sear your turkey burgers in a high-heat pan with hot oil, as you do most chops, steaks, and patties. This browning is important to develop the flavor of the meat.
Once your turkey burgers are browned (be sure not to overcook them), add an inch or so of chicken stock to the pan. You can also use chicken broth, but stock is heartier and has more flavor. In a pinch, even water will work. Next, drop the heat to low, so the stock is simmering, and cover the pan securely. Cook your patties for another four to five minutes, until, as Guarnaschelli says, the burgers are "browned AND juicy." Essentially this is a shortcut version of the wine-and-stock pan sauce often used when pan-searing chicken breasts or salmon filets. The steam from the simmering liquid traps juices inside.
What to watch out for when simmering burgers in stock
The chicken stock technique works nicely not only for turkey burgers but also for other lean meats like chicken and venison burgers. There are, however, a few things to keep an eye on during the process. First, season your patties when you're building them. A great way to upgrade your turkey burgers to their maximum juiciness is to blend in a spoonful of mayonnaise or add some avocado during this step. You can also season your turkey burgers during the browning step, but doing it while the patties are simmering is not particularly effective.
Before adding your stock to the pan, make certain both sides of the patty are well-browned but the burger is not yet fully cooked. Then a little stock goes a long way. You don't want more than a half-inch or an inch of stock, otherwise, you're basically boiling the meat rather than steaming it. You can also add a little butter or wine to the stock, as desired. Also make sure the lid fits the pan well, and that your patties are fully cooked. No medium-rare turkey, please! For a final touch of creaminess on your turkey burger, top with guacamole, spicy mayonnaise, or melted havarti cheese.