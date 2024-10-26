Alex Guarnaschelli's Simple Trick For Juicy Turkey Hamburgers

The chicken stock technique works nicely not only for turkey burgers but also for other lean meats like chicken and venison burgers. There are, however, a few things to keep an eye on during the process. First, season your patties when you're building them. A great way to upgrade your turkey burgers to their maximum juiciness is to blend in a spoonful of mayonnaise or add some avocado during this step. You can also season your turkey burgers during the browning step, but doing it while the patties are simmering is not particularly effective.

Before adding your stock to the pan, make certain both sides of the patty are well-browned but the burger is not yet fully cooked. Then a little stock goes a long way. You don't want more than a half-inch or an inch of stock, otherwise, you're basically boiling the meat rather than steaming it. You can also add a little butter or wine to the stock, as desired. Also make sure the lid fits the pan well, and that your patties are fully cooked. No medium-rare turkey, please! For a final touch of creaminess on your turkey burger, top with guacamole, spicy mayonnaise, or melted havarti cheese.