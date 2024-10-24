Robert Irvine's Favorite Steak Side Is A Classic
When it comes to steak sides, there are some tried and true pairings that come to mind. We're talking creamed spinach, french fries, and macaroni and cheese, to name a few. But celebrity chef Robert Irvine's favorite steak side is a classic with an elevated twist: olive oil-poached mushrooms.
The Food Network star spoke with Chowhound at the New York City Wine & Food Festival and shared his top picks to serve with steak. "If I'm going to a steakhouse, I'm going all out," he said. "I love olive oil-poached mushrooms. That's my number one." Irvine noted that his wife is lactose intolerant, so olive oil-poached mushrooms are among their go-to orders. They're also fans of sautéed spinach — but mushrooms come first.
Although the olive oil-poached mushrooms are his first choice, Irvine also enjoys a nice wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles alongside a steak. The crisp, cool lettuce is a welcome juxtaposition to the rich flavors of the meat.
How to olive oil-poach mushrooms like Robert Irvine
Sautéed mushrooms are a delicious companion for steak, but poaching them in olive oil provides a touch of sophistication, instantly elevating the dish. And it's super easy to do. "You just clean the mushrooms, start the sauté in a pan, and then add more olive oil, reduce the heat, and let them permeate and let them cook," Robert Irvine explained. "Strain your oil off. You can use that some other time. It's amazing. Little fresh herb, chives, or whatever you like."
There are some mushroom mistakes to avoid, though, if you want to truly get the best results. While you should certainly be sure to rinse off any visible dirt that's crusted on the fungi, don't overwash the 'shrooms. Mushrooms get soggy easily so they won't sautée nicely when waterlogged and you'll end up with a weird texture.
You also want to leave the seasoning for the end of the cooking process. Salting them too soon can slow down the browning process and affect your texture. Save that sprinkle for the finishing touch.