When it comes to steak sides, there are some tried and true pairings that come to mind. We're talking creamed spinach, french fries, and macaroni and cheese, to name a few. But celebrity chef Robert Irvine's favorite steak side is a classic with an elevated twist: olive oil-poached mushrooms.

The Food Network star spoke with Chowhound at the New York City Wine & Food Festival and shared his top picks to serve with steak. "If I'm going to a steakhouse, I'm going all out," he said. "I love olive oil-poached mushrooms. That's my number one." Irvine noted that his wife is lactose intolerant, so olive oil-poached mushrooms are among their go-to orders. They're also fans of sautéed spinach — but mushrooms come first.

Although the olive oil-poached mushrooms are his first choice, Irvine also enjoys a nice wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles alongside a steak. The crisp, cool lettuce is a welcome juxtaposition to the rich flavors of the meat.