The Extra Steps You Should Take To Make Superior Candy Apples

In 1908, when candy maker William Kolb of Newark, New Jersey, dipped plain apples into a syrup made of melted-down hard candy, he probably had no idea that he'd stumbled upon the trick for making superior candy apples. With their shiny hard candy shells, the fruity window decorations were literally the eye candy that enticed people to walk into his sweet shop as they strolled down the street in front of his candy store. For candy apple makers today, Kolb's candy apples are a source of creative inspiration, starting with their candy exteriors.

Much of the time when people refer to candy apples, they really mean apples decked out in a caramel coat — aka caramel apples. But as Kolb's experience proved, apples covered with a hard candy shell make for both delicious and beautiful candy apples in their own right. For modern candy apple makers, this often translates into a batch of cinnamon-flavored hard candy, though any flavor will do. Unlike the caramel, this coating is not chewy. Instead, it has the satisfying crunch of hard candy. Making hard candy apples is a pretty simple affair. Just pour a bag of some hard candies into a saucepan with a little bit of water. If you want extra vibrantly colored candy shells, then drop in some food coloring, too. Once the syrup's ready, dunk your apples in it.

There are a few other apple coatings worth mentioning: chocolate and sweet yogurt. A dark hard chocolate that you can melt works here. As for making the yogurt, just mix your yogurt of choice with some powdered sugar. The mix will eventually harden like the yogurt on yogurt-covered pretzels if you allow it to sit long enough.