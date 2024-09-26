The Viral Item That Fans Voted As One Of The Best Products At Aldi

Cold foam coffee has become increasingly popular at coffeehouses. It's a creamy, refreshing iced drink that feels super fancy, even though you can totally replicate the café-worthy effect at home. If time is of the essence (or you're just not awake yet), the Barissimo canned cold foam is perfect.

Of course, social media hopped on (and helped create) the cold foam trend, and Aldi was quick to respond. "We saw the cold foam trend take off in the coffee world and knew we had to bring it to Aldi fans fast so they could try it at home," said Synticee Denmark, Aldi's director of buying for dairy. The store was able to develop and distribute the product in a quick eight months, and shoppers were eager to scoop up the product. Denmark notes that "nearly two million cans of the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam flew off the shelves in 2024." The company quickly expanded the brand, adding pumpkin spice cold foam and an oat milk version.

