The Viral Item That Fans Voted As One Of The Best Products At Aldi
Fans of the discount shopping chain Aldi know that one of the best things about shopping there is scoring deals on products that might cost much more elsewhere. To understand the shared knowledge that the company's savvy shoppers gain, Aldi conducts an annual survey of the most popular items in the store. "The Fan Favorites survey gives our shoppers a chance to share feedback on their go-to products," said Scott Patton, Aldi's vice president of national buying, via a press release.
The survey includes 13 popular products out of the many in-house brands Aldi carries, and there is a lot of love for each, including items like the Park Street Deli Hummus and the Specially Selected Aged Cheese. But the number-one pick this year among Aldi fans is the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam, ready-made in a spray can (think whipped cream). Aldi fans credited social media for influencing their purchase, and the cold foam won Aldi's "The Internet Made Me Buy It" category.
Why Barissimo Barista Cold Foam is a top pick at Aldi
Cold foam coffee has become increasingly popular at coffeehouses. It's a creamy, refreshing iced drink that feels super fancy, even though you can totally replicate the café-worthy effect at home. If time is of the essence (or you're just not awake yet), the Barissimo canned cold foam is perfect.
Of course, social media hopped on (and helped create) the cold foam trend, and Aldi was quick to respond. "We saw the cold foam trend take off in the coffee world and knew we had to bring it to Aldi fans fast so they could try it at home," said Synticee Denmark, Aldi's director of buying for dairy. The store was able to develop and distribute the product in a quick eight months, and shoppers were eager to scoop up the product. Denmark notes that "nearly two million cans of the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam flew off the shelves in 2024." The company quickly expanded the brand, adding pumpkin spice cold foam and an oat milk version.
