How To Make Pan Sheet Eggs In The Oven For An Easy Breakfast That Feeds A Crowd

Feeding a crowd can be tough. Just ask Donna Berzatto in "The Bear" (if you know, you know). And if you're trying to feed a crowd for breakfast, forget it — who wants to juggle four pans on the stove, plus dishes in the oven, plus drinks, plus fresh fruit, before 10 a.m.? Luckily, there's at least one trick to make those mornings stress-free (or at least less): sheet pan eggs.

Eggs are one of those things that people like in lots of different ways — scrambled, sunny-side-up, over-easy — but when you're feeding a crowd, you can't always make everyone happy. So, try using a sheet pan next time you want to make eggs for a large group. First, set your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, line a sheet pan with parchment paper and coat with a layer of oil.

To make softer/runnier-yolk eggs, you'll want to put the pan in the oven for around 15 minutes to warm it up; this will allow the eggs to crisp up on the bottom. After the pan is hot, you can do one of two things: 1) crack your eggs into a pitcher, then carefully pour them into the pan, making sure to keep them intact or 2) crack each egg in the pan individually; if you want an extra crunch, add sesame seeds on top. Bake until the eggs are at your desired consistency (about five minutes for slightly runny yolks), cut, and serve.