How To Make Pan Sheet Eggs In The Oven For An Easy Breakfast That Feeds A Crowd
Feeding a crowd can be tough. Just ask Donna Berzatto in "The Bear" (if you know, you know). And if you're trying to feed a crowd for breakfast, forget it — who wants to juggle four pans on the stove, plus dishes in the oven, plus drinks, plus fresh fruit, before 10 a.m.? Luckily, there's at least one trick to make those mornings stress-free (or at least less): sheet pan eggs.
Eggs are one of those things that people like in lots of different ways — scrambled, sunny-side-up, over-easy — but when you're feeding a crowd, you can't always make everyone happy. So, try using a sheet pan next time you want to make eggs for a large group. First, set your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, line a sheet pan with parchment paper and coat with a layer of oil.
To make softer/runnier-yolk eggs, you'll want to put the pan in the oven for around 15 minutes to warm it up; this will allow the eggs to crisp up on the bottom. After the pan is hot, you can do one of two things: 1) crack your eggs into a pitcher, then carefully pour them into the pan, making sure to keep them intact or 2) crack each egg in the pan individually; if you want an extra crunch, add sesame seeds on top. Bake until the eggs are at your desired consistency (about five minutes for slightly runny yolks), cut, and serve.
Sheet pan scrambled eggs and other breakfast ideas
Eggs with whites and a yolk are not the only way to make eggs in a sheet pan — you can also make scrambled eggs for a large crowd. To start, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, prepare your scrambled eggs how you normally would (using the proper stirring method), pour the eggs evenly into the sheet pan, and add whatever you'd like (cheese, vegetables, etc.) on top. Place the pan carefully into the oven, and bake until set (around 15-18 minutes). Remove from the oven, cut, and serve.
Of course, a breakfast with just eggs might be a little ... boring. But there are plenty of other crowd-pleaser breakfast foods that can easily be made in a sheet pan. For instance, sheet pan pancakes will make everyone happy, while removing the stress of burning pancakes or making a big mess. To make them, whip up your favorite pre-mixed or homemade (made even more luxurious with ricotta) pancake batter, then pour into a parchment-lined and oiled sheet pan (and add toppings if you'd like). Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 minutes.
If you want even more variety, add different types of meat, such as sausage and bacon, to a sheet pan and bake according to the package directions. You could also add hash browns or home fries to the same pan to get a full breakfast spread. Whatever you decide to make, be sure to use sheet pans to make your life easier for crowd cooking.