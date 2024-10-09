2 Reasons To Make Pumpkin Seeds In The Air Fryer And 1 Reason Not To

If roasting pumpkin seeds is your favorite part of carving jack-o'-lanterns every October, try using your air fryer for a quicker, crispier result. After all, a crunchy, well-spiced snack is the perfect way to wind down from a long afternoon spent picking out and carving pumpkins.

From scraping out the inside of our holiday gourds to rinsing away the fibrous strands and drying the seeds well, cooking your own pumpkin seeds is already a long process. If you roast them in a conventional oven, you have to add an additional 25 to 30 minutes before you can enjoy the fruits of your labor, whereas an air fryer speeds up the process so you can start crunching on those pepitas sooner. There are pros and cons when using the device for this simple yet profoundly tasty dish, but there are a few things you should be aware of so you can decide what works best for you.