What Makes Philadelphia-Style Vanilla Ice Cream Unique?
When people think of Philadelphia and food, the first thing that often comes to mind is Philly cheesesteak. There have been variations of the Philly named food, like Philly cheesesteak-style sliders, but this is far from the only food that Philadelphia has branded its name onto. In fact, the city even has its own boozy punch that dates back to the 1790's. Philadelphia even has its own distinct way of making ice cream — and it's been a part of the city's history for over a century.
Philly-style ice cream includes typical ingredients, like milk, cream, sugar, and flavoring; they are fond of vanilla in particular. However, in Philadelphia, they skip the egg custard base when making their ice cream. The egg custard base is traditionally used in ice cream to make the dish rich, thick, and creamy, so Philly-style ice cream is noticeably lighter and airier without that thickening agent. When the method first became popular in Philadelphia, vanilla was the most popular flavor. Today, all kinds of ice cream flavors can be found in this unique style at The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia.
Skipping the egg custard base
The process of making ice cream without an egg custard base first became popular in Philadelphia in the late 19th century. Bassets and Breyers — two popular Philly ice cream brands — launched the style into popularity, appealing specifically to the Philadelphian love for vanilla. In fact, the flavor was so well loved that hungry customers used to demand that visible specks of vanilla bean be included in the ice cream.
This specific style of making ice cream without an egg custard base is actually perfect for more subtle flavors, such as vanilla. The exclusion of a thick, creamy base means lighter flavors will not be overpowered. However, although vanilla is still a popular flavor for Philadelphia-style ice cream, this method is used to make other flavors as well, and works especially well for fruit-flavored ice creams.
The name of this ice cream style would imply that it can only be found in Philadelphia, but that is not entirely true. Ice cream shops throughout the northeastern part of the United States have adopted the style as well. However, for something that comes as close as possible to the original, The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia is the best place to go.