What Makes Philadelphia-Style Vanilla Ice Cream Unique?

When people think of Philadelphia and food, the first thing that often comes to mind is Philly cheesesteak. There have been variations of the Philly named food, like Philly cheesesteak-style sliders, but this is far from the only food that Philadelphia has branded its name onto. In fact, the city even has its own boozy punch that dates back to the 1790's. Philadelphia even has its own distinct way of making ice cream — and it's been a part of the city's history for over a century.

Philly-style ice cream includes typical ingredients, like milk, cream, sugar, and flavoring; they are fond of vanilla in particular. However, in Philadelphia, they skip the egg custard base when making their ice cream. The egg custard base is traditionally used in ice cream to make the dish rich, thick, and creamy, so Philly-style ice cream is noticeably lighter and airier without that thickening agent. When the method first became popular in Philadelphia, vanilla was the most popular flavor. Today, all kinds of ice cream flavors can be found in this unique style at The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia.