Why You Should Be Cooking Frozen Veggies In The Air Fryer

The best chefs know how to use frozen vegetables to elevate a dish, even though some eschew frozen as if it were a cardinal sin. While fresh may seem like the best, there are plenty of reasons why you should always have frozen veggies in your freezer. The most significant reason is their nutritional value, which is often greater than their "fresh" counterparts. This is because frozen vegetables are flash-frozen as soon as they're picked, meaning they maintain their freshness. Meanwhile, the fresh produce you see in stores is often picked before it reaches its peak ripeness and transported long distances at temps above freezing, which impacts its nutritional quality.

Along with maintaining their nutrients, frozen vegetables ensure that whatever you need is available, regardless of the season. They are also incredibly convenient and make healthy food more accessible. This is especially true given they can be bought and stored for later use. Frozen vegetables can last between three months and a year, depending on what they are. For example, broccoli, green beans, carrots, asparagus, and cauliflower will last for about a year in their original packaging, while corn, peas, and leafy greens will last for around eight months. In contrast, peppers and tomatoes have the shortest storage times, lasting only three to four months.

Thanks to their nutritional value, frozen veggies are perfect for any meal, and being able to cook them quickly in an air fryer is just the cherry on top. If you're not getting enough veg in your diet, now is the perfect time to stock up and start cooking!