Why You Should Be Cooking Frozen Veggies In The Air Fryer
Air fryers are among the most underrated kitchen tools, and they deserve a lot more love than they get. Not only are they simple to use, but according to Instant Pot, they can cook food 20-25% faster than a standard oven. Plus, they won't heat up your home on hot summer days when the AC is already working overtime. Although there are many unexpected foods you can throw in an air fryer, one of the most surprising is frozen veggies, and it's a total game changer.
Air-frying frozen vegetables is quick and easy, with little to no prep work involved. It's by far the simplest way to introduce more veggies into your diet without having to learn proper roasting or sauteing techniques, which not everyone has time for. Frozen veggies are also remarkably nutritious, even when compared to fresh options, something that many people are unaware of.
The surprising benefits of air frying vegetables
If you've been sleeping on air-fried vegetables, it's time to wake up. Once you start using your air fryer to cook them, you'll never want to go back to oven-roasting or steaming in a microwavable bag. There are numerous benefits to cooking frozen veggies in your air fryer, chief among them being that you don't have to prep anything. Frozen vegetables can be added directly to your air fryer, and this will actually give you the best results. This is because air fryers cook by circulating heated air around food, allowing it to cook evenly. The result is perfectly cooked veggies with a crisp exterior and no mushiness.
Another benefit of cooking frozen vegetables this way is that it could help preserve their nutritional value more than slower cooking methods, in part because of the air fryer's cooking speed. While the amount of nutrients lost during cooking varies between vegetables, being able to preserve as much as possible is always a good thing.
Furthermore, air fryers are incredibly versatile, allowing you to toss in almost any frozen veg and seasoning without worrying about the results. Unlike oven roasting, where you have to think about uneven cooking and flipping the vegetables, with an air fryer, you can just set it, shake the basket midway, and enjoy. Just make sure not to overload it, which is one of the most common air fryer mistakes people make, and you'll be golden.
Are frozen vegetables better than fresh?
The best chefs know how to use frozen vegetables to elevate a dish, even though some eschew frozen as if it were a cardinal sin. While fresh may seem like the best, there are plenty of reasons why you should always have frozen veggies in your freezer. The most significant reason is their nutritional value, which is often greater than their "fresh" counterparts. This is because frozen vegetables are flash-frozen as soon as they're picked, meaning they maintain their freshness. Meanwhile, the fresh produce you see in stores is often picked before it reaches its peak ripeness and transported long distances at temps above freezing, which impacts its nutritional quality.
Along with maintaining their nutrients, frozen vegetables ensure that whatever you need is available, regardless of the season. They are also incredibly convenient and make healthy food more accessible. This is especially true given they can be bought and stored for later use. Frozen vegetables can last between three months and a year, depending on what they are. For example, broccoli, green beans, carrots, asparagus, and cauliflower will last for about a year in their original packaging, while corn, peas, and leafy greens will last for around eight months. In contrast, peppers and tomatoes have the shortest storage times, lasting only three to four months.
Thanks to their nutritional value, frozen veggies are perfect for any meal, and being able to cook them quickly in an air fryer is just the cherry on top. If you're not getting enough veg in your diet, now is the perfect time to stock up and start cooking!