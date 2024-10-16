Gordon Ramsay's Tip For The Best Steak Lies In A Pantry Staple
The only thing better than bringing home a lovely steak from the butcher shop, farmers market, or grocery store is managing to actually cook the darn thing to its peak potential. It seems like there are as many ways to pan sear a steak incorrectly as there are to do right by your ribeyes, strips, and chateaubriands. And, while convoluted, complicated, and otherwise questionable hacks abound, everyone's favorite foul-mouthed celebrity chef has an easy, low-cost tip for maintaining the moisture in your beautiful beef.
In a video tutorial on YouTube, Gordon Ramsay bathes the filet of beef in a simple pour of chicken stock. After preparing the cuts more or less how you would expect with herbs and seasoning, Ramsay adds a healthy splash of the chicken stock directly to the sizzling pan. "The secret is to keep them nice and moist," Ramsay says of the filets. The aim is to allow the streaks to absorb the liquid, he says, which should stave off any pesky dryness.
How to replicate Gordon Ramsay's chicken stock steak tip
Chef Gordon Ramsay uses filet of beef, which he calls in the tutorial "one of my favorite cuts of all time" for its flavor-packed quality. After seasoning the meat with salt and pepper, he fires up a hot pan and drizzles it with olive oil. He then tosses in a couple of cloves of crushed but unpeeled garlic, some sprigs of rosemary and thyme, and a bay leaf, which, when used correctly, adds a subtle flavor. The steak has already seared to an ideal golden brown by the time Ramsay introduces the chicken stock.
The filets rest in the brew with the herbs and alliums for another few minutes before carving. Ramsay slices each steak straight through the center into two halves and plates them with their perfectly rosy interiors facing up. Here, Ramsay serves the steaks topped with a gremolata made with lemon zest, parsley, capers, salt, and pepper, with a swirl of pan sauce and olive oil. "That has to be the most perfect way of eating a filet steak," Ramsay says, before adding one of his signature expletives for emphasis.