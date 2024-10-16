Gordon Ramsay's Tip For The Best Steak Lies In A Pantry Staple

The only thing better than bringing home a lovely steak from the butcher shop, farmers market, or grocery store is managing to actually cook the darn thing to its peak potential. It seems like there are as many ways to pan sear a steak incorrectly as there are to do right by your ribeyes, strips, and chateaubriands. And, while convoluted, complicated, and otherwise questionable hacks abound, everyone's favorite foul-mouthed celebrity chef has an easy, low-cost tip for maintaining the moisture in your beautiful beef.

In a video tutorial on YouTube, Gordon Ramsay bathes the filet of beef in a simple pour of chicken stock. After preparing the cuts more or less how you would expect with herbs and seasoning, Ramsay adds a healthy splash of the chicken stock directly to the sizzling pan. "The secret is to keep them nice and moist," Ramsay says of the filets. The aim is to allow the streaks to absorb the liquid, he says, which should stave off any pesky dryness.