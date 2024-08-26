The Clearest Signs That Your Food Is Freezer Burnt

Putting meat and produce in the freezer is a convenient way to store food for a long time. It is so convenient that some people believe food can be stored in the freezer nearly indefinitely in perfect condition. However, this is not necessarily true; food stored in the freezer could fall prey to freezer burn.

Freezer burn occurs when food is not stored correctly in the freezer. This can lead to food developing discoloration, dry spots, or ice crystals, and it can also affect the smell and texture of the food.

It sounds counterintuitive for a freezer to "burn" food, but this name really means that the food is essentially losing hydration. Moisture is lost and replaced with oxygen instead, resulting in the food being dryer and the potential changes in texture. Although freezer burn can sound concerning, it is fairly common and is not necessarily a sign that food is spoiled. It is possible to save freezer-burned food and eat it.