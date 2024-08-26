The Clearest Signs That Your Food Is Freezer Burnt
Putting meat and produce in the freezer is a convenient way to store food for a long time. It is so convenient that some people believe food can be stored in the freezer nearly indefinitely in perfect condition. However, this is not necessarily true; food stored in the freezer could fall prey to freezer burn.
Freezer burn occurs when food is not stored correctly in the freezer. This can lead to food developing discoloration, dry spots, or ice crystals, and it can also affect the smell and texture of the food.
It sounds counterintuitive for a freezer to "burn" food, but this name really means that the food is essentially losing hydration. Moisture is lost and replaced with oxygen instead, resulting in the food being dryer and the potential changes in texture. Although freezer burn can sound concerning, it is fairly common and is not necessarily a sign that food is spoiled. It is possible to save freezer-burned food and eat it.
Signs your meat is freezer-burned
One of the biggest signs that meat is freezer-burned is discoloration. Meat will appear gray or brown, either in patches or completely. It may also look uncharacteristically dry and feel leathery or grainy when touched.
Additionally, meat will likely taste different if reheated after it's been freezer-burnt. Due to the increased amount of oxygen in the meat, it will feel tough when chewed and develop a musty flavor. Freezer burn can also cause meat to smell unusual, similar to a plastic or artificial smell
Although it is safe to eat freezer-burned food, there are some limitations to reheating frozen meat. Generally speaking, meat should not be consumed after specific lengths of time. According to the FDA, different types and cuts of meat will have different expiration dates. For example, steaks and chops can be frozen for four to 12 months, but bacon and sausage can be frozen for only one to two months. If meat has been stored longer than it should have been and has a funny smell, there is a good chance it has gone bad.
Signs your produce has freezer burn
Fruits and vegetables that have developed freezer burn will appear shriveled and be covered in ice crystals. This change in shape is due to the loss of moisture within the produce. Unlike meat, fruits and vegetables will not become gray or highly discolored, so it is best to check their shape rather than their color.
Freezer burn will also affect the texture of produce. Due to the dryness caused by freezer burn, produce will have a tougher, almost woody texture. This is especially prominent in cooked produce with freezer burn.
Berries, green beans, and peas are particularly susceptible to freezer burn and should be stored in the freezer for between six and 12 months. Fortunately, there are easy hacks to prevent vegetables from getting freezer burn. Still, checking produce for signs of dryness or shriveling when checking your freezer is a good idea.