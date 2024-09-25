The Expensive Baking Ingredient Sunny Anderson Says Is Worth The Price

Setting aside time for baking can pay dividends in joyful, sweet satisfaction that makes it feel well worth the investment. That said, when you're shopping for a recipe, ingredients can really add up and it can be tempting to lean toward less pricey substitutions for certain items. That might be okay in some circumstances, but you may wonder where it's okay to cut costs without compromising your treats.

Fortunately, celebrity chef, cookbook author, and host Sunny Anderson shared her thoughts on this with Business Insider and there's an ingredient she believes is worth every penny — pure vanilla extract. This item adds depth and complexity to so many recipes, along with a subtle floral note and creamy-sweet quality. For some shoppers though, this bottle can cause sticker shock and can range anywhere from about $10 for 4 ounces for a common grocery store brand to upwards of $20 for the same volume of a specialty option.

When compared to the imitation stuff, which you can take home for around $14 for a full quart, there's a pretty big difference. However, according to Anderson, that price differential is indicative of quality, and being that vanilla is a major component in many bakes, that quality matters to your finished product.

