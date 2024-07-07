How Much Money Can You Really Save By Making Your Own Bread?

Making your own homemade bread has somewhat of a reputation as something usually reserved for those that homestead. It's a homespun, quaint task that most of us forgo in favor of store-bought loaves. But with sky-high prices at the grocery store, more of us than ever are rolling up our sleeves and getting in the kitchen to try our hand at DIY recipes, if it means saving money.

Advertisement

However, it means you'll have to stock up on supplies, invest in a bread maker (or learn to make homemade bread without), and endure the somewhat laborious task of making your own loaves each week. So, if you're planning to go through all that trouble, you'll need to know the payoff. Is making your own bread truly a cost saver compared to grabbing a store-bought loaf? And if so, is it enough to make it worth the work?

The Spruce Eats crunched the numbers a few years ago, but as we all know, prices are ever-changing. At the end of the day, the price per loaf can vary widely depending on the brand and quality of ingredients you choose. It also depends on the store-bought brand and type of bread you're comparing it to. Prices for all components involved can range by many dollars, but in general, it's possible to save some pennies. Plus, the control over ingredients and the improved taste could tip the scales further in the "worth it" direction for you.

Advertisement