How President Woodrow Wilson Put Chef Boyardee On The Map

At the age of 18, most teens have just started to work their first jobs, and they're only a few weeks past their high school commencement. Forget about setting the world on fire. Chef Boyardee, on the other hand, was directing the catering to President Woodrow Wilson's second wedding when he came of age, according to The New York Times. This feat isn't just impressive because of the chef's age but also because he hadn't been in the United States for very long. He was the stuff that American myths were made of. Ironically, he wasn't even old enough to vote for president when he wound up cooking for Wilson on that fateful day.

Born Ettore "Hector" Boiardi, the Italian immigrant landed on American shores in May 1914 when he was just 16 years old, per an Ellis Island passenger record. Just over a year later, in December 1915, the young chef found himself catering the president's wedding to Edith Galt. What he served is unknown, but it's likely that his Italian heritage inspired the nuptial meal.

No doubt about it, Chef Boiardi's cooking prowess made him a boy genius, a fact that likely helped him to get hired at The Greenbrier Hotel in West Virginia, where he was reportedly working when he agreed to cater the president's reception. Oh, and somewhere in between all of this, he managed to become the Head Chef at the Plaza Hotel, too. His early life and career were the stuff that aspiring chefs might only dream about.

