The Breakfast Staple That Works As The Absolute Best Tequila Mixer

Although a quick shot of tequila and lime is a sure-fire good time, it's not always the most befitting option for a libation. With its botanical notes, spicy undertones, and subtle shades of complexity, tequila makes an excellent liquor for crafting dreamy, flavor-forward cocktails. But if you're not a bartender or mixologist, you may not know which mixers marry best with tequila. Fear not, Tequila Troublemakers, Chowhound's Sarah Vallie penned the definitive ranking of the best tequila mixers, sparing you the work (and hangover) of trialing them all yourself.

Vallie credits the subtle sweetness and tart, citrusy undercurrents of orange juice for its number one spot on the list, adding that these bright but nuanced notes dance harmoniously with the floral-tinted kick of tequila. Semi-sour and semi-sweet, orange juice makes for a refreshing and uplifting tequila cocktail that rivals its competition. Although pineapple juice was a close second, its on-the-nose sweetness was no match for the complex sweet spirit of orange juice. While Vallie had agreeable things to say about tequila mixers like ginger beer, cream, and grapefruit juice, their one-dimensional profile kept them a few notches below the surprisingly complex yet familiar taste of orange juice.

To get the most out of an orange juice-kissed tequila cocktail, opt for fresh-squeezed varieties. Those with added sugar can take on a cloying feel that distracts from the naturally vivid taste of whole oranges.