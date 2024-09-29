The Tequila Cocktail Favored By Mick Jagger

Rock stars may have their favorite drinks and dishes, whether it's '60s icon Janice Joplin and her love for Southern Comfort whiskey or Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, who is a bangers and beans fan. Still, it takes another level of stardom to make a little-known cocktail hugely popular. That's what happened in 1972 when Mick Jagger got his first taste of a tequila sunrise, a cocktail made with tequila, grenadine, and orange juice, which we ranked as the best mixer for tequila.

It was June 1972, and Jagger was at the Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California, while he and the rest of the Rolling Stones were on their North American tour for the album "Exile on Main Street." They were at the restaurant for a small private party when Jagger ordered a margarita. The bartender, Bob Lozoff, convinced the singer to try a tequila sunrise instead. Jagger and the rest of the band couldn't get enough of them. "After that, they took them all across the country," Lozoff told National Geographic Assignment in 2012.