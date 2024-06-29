The 14 Best Mixers For Your Tequila
Mixed drinks are an easy, excellent way to unwind after a long day. For many people, their alcohol of choice is tequila, a spirit made in Mexico from the blue agave plant. It's important to note that there are different types of tequila, and some are better for mixing than others. Blanco tequila, also commonly called silver or white tequila, is a popular option for mixed drinks and cocktails. This type is often bottled immediately after it is distilled, but can sometimes be aged for up to two months. Its taste is citrusy, grassy, and a little peppery. Another common option for mixed drinks and cocktails is reposado tequila, which is aged up to a year and often has notes of vanilla and caramel. Finally, añejo tequila is aged up to three years. It also has notes of vanilla and caramel, but also oak, spices, and dried fruit. It's usually used for sipping and not in mixed drinks or cocktails.
Tequila is the base for one of the most popular cocktails out there: the margarita. The perfect margarita recipe is made from tequila, lime, and triple sec and can be served on the rocks or blended. But if you don't have all the ingredients for a margarita, or just don't feel like going through the extra steps, there are plenty of excellent things you can mix with tequila. We've scoured the internet and done our own testing to bring you the best mixers for your tequila.
14. Tomato juice
When most people think tomato juice and alcohol, they think bloody Marys. Classic Bloody Mary recipes use tomato juice and vodka, as well as Tabasco sauce and Worcestershire sauce. It stands to reason that if you can mix tomato juice and vodka, you can mix tomato juice and tequila, too, right?
Well, sort of. Mixing tomato juice and tequila creates a drink that's definitely full of flavor, the savory, tomato taste may not be everyone's cup of tea for a relaxing nightcap. Without the sourness and spice that's included in a typical bloody Mary, the tomato juice feels like too much for the sweet, smooth tequila. Instead, if you've got the supplies on hand, try making the bloody Mary's fun cousin, a bloody Maria. These drinks swap the vodka for white tequila, and the touch of lime juice adds just the right amount of acid and citrus to cut through the heavy flavor of the tomato juice.
13. Dark soda
One of the most popular mixer options for tequila is dark sodas like Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, root beer, or their diet variants. A general rule is to mix one part tequila to four parts soda. Silver tequila is frequently recommended, but reposado works as well. There's nothing wrong with mixing tequila and cola, it's just not the most interesting mixer option. However, there are a few things to be aware of from a health perspective.
First, many dark sodas have caffeine. While the amount of caffeine is generally nothing to be concerned about, mixing alcohol and caffeine can be dangerous for those with certain heart conditions. According to the CDC, blending the two together can lead to higher blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat, so if you have heart problems, consider skipping this mix. Additionally, using diet soda can cause you to get drunk faster because the soda doesn't have calories for your body to process. Add in the fact that dark sodas tend to mask the taste of the tequila, and you may find yourself getting drunker than you intended.
12. Ginger beer
Ginger beer is a common mixer for a variety of drinks, and the only reason it's so far down on this list is that it's somewhat divisive. Despite the name, it contains almost no alcohol, so it can be sold on grocery store shelves without a problem. What you need to know about ginger beer is that it's not super sweet like its cousin, ginger ale. Instead, it's packed with a spicy ginger flavor that not everyone loves.
If you're a fan of this intense taste, then ginger beer can make an excellent mixer for your tequila. You can also make yourself a tequila variant of the classic Moscow mule called the Mexican mule. The most basic Mexican mule recipes are just blanco tequila, ginger beer, and a squeeze of lime, but you can find more elaborate recipes that add simple syrup, triple sec, or jalapeño seeds for a more complex taste. And, of course, don't forget the copper mug.
Another, less well-known tequila and ginger beer cocktail is the El Diablo. El Diablo cocktails are made using ginger beer, tequila, lime juice, and crème de cassis. Crème de cassis is a black currant liqueur, giving this drink a fruity, spicy twist.
11. Soda water
Soda water is another common mixer for different spirits. It's a type of carbonated water along with club soda, sparkling water, and tonic water. Deciding which is best for your cocktail depends on your personal preference, as each type has a specific taste. Soda water has added minerals to enhance the taste, which is why it's a top pick for many.
If you're someone who really enjoys the taste of tequila but doesn't want to drink it straight, soda water is a great option, and it can be used with any type of tequila. The carbonation adds a fizzy brightness that doesn't overwhelm the taste of the tequila but accents it instead. A ratio of one part tequila to three parts soda water does the trick. You can also add a little juice, like lime juice, orange juice, or grapefruit juice, or use a flavored soda water. However, if you like a crisper taste, leave the drink unflavored and enjoy.
10. Cream
Some people love mixing cream with alcohol, while others find it gives them a stomach ache. If you're in the first camp, cream and tequila is a fabulous pairing. Reposado tequila works best, as the cream brings out the sweetness and vanilla notes of the tequila, creating a mix that's like drinking melted boozy vanilla ice cream. Add a little chocolate or caramel, and you've got yourself a sundae in a glass.
While the combo of cream and tequila is unexpectedly delightful in and of itself, these two ingredients can also be used to make some excellent cocktails. The leche Mexicana makes an excellent dessert cocktail with its combination of tequila, half-and-half, and creme de cacao. Another indulgent option is a tequila cream, made of tequila, heavy cream, Kahlua, and simple syrup. For a really boozy dessert cocktail, try an Irish cactus, which combines two parts Irish cream liquor and one part tequila for the perfect nightcap.
9. Pomegranate juice
Pomegranates are a seed-filled fruit that has a sweet, tart, and rich flavor often compared to cranberries. Its intricate taste makes it a unique mixer to add to your drinks. When mixed with tequila, the sweetness of both drinks compliment each other, but the tartness of the pomegranate keeps the taste from becoming overwhelmingly sweet. This results in a drink that's delightfully fruity. As a bonus, pomegranates are choc full of nutrients like vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium, making them a nutritious pick.
You can also use pomegranate and tequila to make a few fun cocktails. A classic cosmopolitan is a popular drink made from vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime juice, but with a few adjustments, you can make a pomegranate tequila cosmo. Simply swap the vodka out for blanco tequila and the cranberry juice for pomegranate and shake it all together. Another cocktail option is a pomegranate margarita, which uses tequila, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and agave nectar.
8. Coconut water
The clear liquid inside of coconuts is called coconut water. Coconut water has a light taste that's a little sweet and a little nutty, although taste can vary between brands. This flavor profile aligns beautifully with tequila, as it doesn't overwhelm the tequila's taste but instead accents the sweetness and blends with tequila's sometimes citrusy flavors. Plus, coconut water is full of electrolytes, meaning it's a great choice to help you stay hydrated, which is great when you've been drinking alcohol.
Tequila and coconut water on their own make for a breezy, tropical drink; just pair two parts tequila with three parts coconut water. For a little added citrus, try adding some lime. A coconut margarita is another option if you want more of a cocktail; these drinks combine coconut water and tequila with fresh lime juice, triple sec, and cream of coconut, plus the salt and lime wedges required for the perfect margarita.
7. Lemon-lime soda
Lemon-lime soda, like Sprite, 7-Up, or Sierra Mist (now evolved into Starry) is a classic mixer for all kinds of alcohol, including tequila. This type of soda adds a bubbly effervescence to the tequila and a flavor that's sweet and citrusy, aligning perfectly with the sweetness and citrus of the tequila. It works particularly well thanks to the lime, which is practically a requirement for any tequila cocktail. As a result, almost any kind of tequila pairs well with lemon-lime soda, but especially silver tequila.
Tequila and lemon-lime soda are a perfect pair on their own; simply use twice as much of the lemon-lime soda as you do the tequila. However, Sprite or other kinds of lemon-lime soda can also be used to water down and sweeten traditional margaritas a little bit. For a summery cocktail, try a tequila fizz, which calls for tequila, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and your lemon-lime soda of choice.
6. Apple cider
Fall lovers know that aside from pumpkin spice, the number-one beverage that signifies fall has arrived is apple cider. Apple cider is made from fresh apples and is unfiltered, unlike apple juice. While you can buy pure apple cider, many that you'll find on store shelves, especially around fall, have added spices like cinnamon and ginger. Mixing reposado tequila with apple cider infuses a warm, spiced flavor that's not quite as strong as what you get with ginger beer. The vanilla and citrus often present in tequila blend beautifully with the flavors in the cider.
If you want to take things a step further, try making apple cider margaritas. In addition to tequila and apple cider, you'll need lime juice, triple sec, and cinnamon sugar. Use a cinnamon stick and apple slice for garnish, and you'll have the perfect drink for your next harvest party or a post-apple orchard wind down.
5. Ginger ale
Ginger ale is another ginger-spiced drink that pairs well with tequila. The difference between ginger ale and ginger beer is that ginger ale is carbonated water flavored with ginger extract and sugar, while ginger beer is fermented with ginger, giving it a much stronger taste. As a result, ginger ale tends to be more agreeable to a wider range of people, and also makes a great mixer for highballs and other simple mixed drinks.
When ginger ale is mixed with tequila, you end up with a simple, sweet drink. Because ginger ale doesn't have a strong taste, the flavor of the vodka still shines through and is enhanced by the sugar and carbonation of the ginger ale. Ginger ale pairs well with both sweet vodkas and those with a stronger citrus flavor, acting as a compliment to the brighter tones. For a simple tequila and ginger ale drink, you'll want to use about twice as much ginger ale as tequila. Add a little lime juice and lemonade and salt the rim of your glass and you'll find yourself with a tranquility of the seas cocktail.
4. Grapefruit soda or juice
Grapefruit soda, like Squirt, is a citrusy soda that's grapefruit-flavored. Grapefruit juice, meanwhile, is juice that comes from grapefruits. Both can be delicious, and both pair well with tequila. Grapefruit soda has a lighter and sweeter taste, and mixed with tequila creates a drink that's bubbly, refreshing, a little sour, and a little sweet. Grapefruit juice, meanwhile, has a stronger grapefruit flavor and is generally less sweet and more tart. When mixed with tequila, you get a drink that's got more of an intense flavor but is still sweet and sour.
Both options can be used to make a Paloma, the perfect tequila cocktail to make when you're sick of margaritas. A classic Paloma cocktail recipe calls for silver tequila, grapefruit juice, soda water, and sometimes simple syrup. However, many people choose to simplify the recipe by swapping the grapefruit juice and soda water for grapefruit soda. Both options are equally delicious and make for the perfect poolside summer drink.
3. Lemonade
Lemonade is the perfect summer beverage; add tequila and you've got the perfect drink for relaxing on the back porch, the beach, or the pool. Since lemonade is made with lemon juice and sugar, it pairs exquisitely with the citrusy taste of silver tequila or the sweet taste of reposado tequila. Depending on the tequila you use, you'll create a drink that's somewhat tart and somewhat sweet, although the specific amount of tartness and sweetness will vary.
For a refreshing summer drink, use three parts lemonade for every one part silver tequila. You can also use flavored lemonade for more of a fruity twist; strawberry, raspberry, and basic pink lemonade are options you can easily find in store. Tequila lemonade is so easy to make and looks so soft and pretty in a glass that it's great for barbecues or wedding showers. In fact, make a whole batch of it, put it in a punch bowl, and add some lemon slices, and you'll be hosting an event no one will forget.
2. Pineapple juice
Pineapple juice is known for being citrusy, a little tart, and very sweet. This makes it a perfect mixer for those who like the sweetness, and the citrus tones work perfectly with silver tequila. Mixing pineapple juice and tequila creates a simple drink that screams "summer."
While tequila and pineapple juice work well on their own, they also create the base for several excellent cocktails. A standard tequila pineapple cocktail adds a splash of orange liqueur, and a summery tequila pineapple punch pumps up the flavor with coconut rum and lemon juice. Try a Tandoori tequila cocktail, made with tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and curry leaves with your next Indian dish, or a Caupona tequila cocktail made with tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, cayenne pepper, and a slice of green apple to close out summer. Pineapple can also replace orange juice for sweeter-tasting drinks like a tequila screwdriver or tequila sunrise.
1. Orange juice
Orange juice doesn't quite pack on the sweetness the way pineapple juice does. While it's still slightly sweet, its citrus and tart tones tend to be strongest. This plays well with the natural sweetness and citrus found in tequila, making for a drink that's both a little sweet and a little sour.
Classic screwdriver cocktails are made with vodka and orange juice, but by swapping the vodka out for tequila you create a sweeter tequila screwdriver. Vodka and orange juice are the basis for the tequila fizz, as we mentioned above, but also the basis for one of the most popular tequila drinks (after the margarita, of course): the tequila sunrise. Nothing says "summer" like a tequila sunrise, which is made with tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. The grenadine sinks to the bottom, creating that beautiful distinctive sunrise effect. You can also add a splash of orange juice to margaritas or create a sunny orange margarita using tequila, orange juice, triple sec, and lime juice.
How I ranked the best tequila mixers
Truthfully, ranking the best tequila mixers wasn't easy simply because there are multiple types of tequila, and some mixers pair better with one type than another. That being said, silver tequila is generally most common, so I used that to taste test different tequila mixers.
This means that some of this is simply my opinion, but I also searched the web for other opinions. I looked at what mixers were most talked about, what mixers were often used in cocktails, and added a dash of my personal experiences to create this ranking of best tequila mixers.