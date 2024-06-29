The 14 Best Mixers For Your Tequila

Mixed drinks are an easy, excellent way to unwind after a long day. For many people, their alcohol of choice is tequila, a spirit made in Mexico from the blue agave plant. It's important to note that there are different types of tequila, and some are better for mixing than others. Blanco tequila, also commonly called silver or white tequila, is a popular option for mixed drinks and cocktails. This type is often bottled immediately after it is distilled, but can sometimes be aged for up to two months. Its taste is citrusy, grassy, and a little peppery. Another common option for mixed drinks and cocktails is reposado tequila, which is aged up to a year and often has notes of vanilla and caramel. Finally, añejo tequila is aged up to three years. It also has notes of vanilla and caramel, but also oak, spices, and dried fruit. It's usually used for sipping and not in mixed drinks or cocktails.

Tequila is the base for one of the most popular cocktails out there: the margarita. The perfect margarita recipe is made from tequila, lime, and triple sec and can be served on the rocks or blended. But if you don't have all the ingredients for a margarita, or just don't feel like going through the extra steps, there are plenty of excellent things you can mix with tequila. We've scoured the internet and done our own testing to bring you the best mixers for your tequila.