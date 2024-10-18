A Chef's Advice On Making Restaurant-Worthy Grilled Salmon

It's often a struggle to recreate flavorful restaurant dishes at home. Whether it's figuring out how restaurants make such delicious baked potatoes or why restaurant steaks taste better, learning the trade secrets goes a long way to create restaurant-worthy dishes. The same holds true for grilled salmon. Getting that beautifully crisp skin and buttery texture, along with just the right seasoning, is the difference between an experience akin to dining out and just another piece of dry, flaky fish. So, Chowhound asked Taylor Hester, the Executive Chef at Roscioli NYC, for some professional guidance. His best advice for grilling great salmon comes down to two primary tactics. First, make certain you're using high-quality fish to begin with. Then, use the best grilling techniques to retain moisture in the fragile flesh as it cooks.

The year-old West Village location of Roscioli doesn't currently have salmon on the menu, but Hester is no stranger to the vagaries of the fish. He worked in Maine at the "fish-forward" Dennett's Wharf and at the Brooklyn restaurant Olmsted before that. In his current capacity at Roscioli, he's participating in City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV! fundraiser on October 29, 2024. Guests will get to sample food and drink from some of the city's best chefs and bartenders, while the nonprofit raises money to continue rescuing surplus foods from grocery stores and restaurants for redistribution to food-insecure New Yorkers. While Hester may not be preparing grilled salmon at City Harvest's upcoming event, he still has tips for perfecting the dish.