Why Center Cuts Are King For Grilling Salmon

When people talk about the best cuts of meat for grilling, it's almost always in the context of beef. Countless debates have been had over what the MVP of steak cuts is, but fewer people pay attention to the MVP of salmon cuts. As with beef, pork, and chicken, fish are butchered into different cuts, and it's time we talked about their nuances.

The largest cut of salmon is called a side because it comprises an entire side of the fish. Each salmon produces two sides, one from each side of the spine, and the cut includes meat from just behind the head to the beginning of the tail fin. It is possible to cook a side of salmon whole (it can be used to make smoked salmon), but you're more likely to see the side broken down into smaller cuts, some of which are better to grill with than others.

A side of salmon includes the salmon belly—a thin strip of extra-fatty meat along the bottom of the fish. Its thin and fatty nature can make it prone to overcooking. The side also includes a portion of tail meat, which has an uneven texture, being thick in some spots and much thinner in others. The best cuts for grilling are found in the center of the salmon. They cook more evenly because the meat is thick and uniform.

