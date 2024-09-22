The Best Way To Season Salmon For Grilling Is Also The Easiest

Salmon is one of the tastiest and effortless proteins to grill. The intense heat creates the perfect lightly-charred crust on the buttery filets, resulting in a restaurant-quality fish dinner that any home cook can accomplish. One of the best qualities of salmon is its rich flavor, which doesn't require much doctoring to make it delicious. In fact, according to Joe Gurrera, fishmonger and owner of top-quality seafood market Citarella, you only need to add three ingredients to your salmon before grilling it: olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Gurrera, who has been selling fresh, quality seafood since 1983, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share some expert tips on grilling delicious salmon, including his minimalist approach to seasoning. "Salmon has a lot of flavor because of the fat content, so you don't want to camouflage it," he says. In other words, it's tasty enough on its own that you don't need any special salmon seasonings (beyond salt and pepper) to enhance its flavor. Gurrera asserts, "This simple approach to cooking seafood will allow you to enjoy all of its true and natural flavors, making sure those moist flakes shine through."