The Best Way To Season Salmon For Grilling Is Also The Easiest
Salmon is one of the tastiest and effortless proteins to grill. The intense heat creates the perfect lightly-charred crust on the buttery filets, resulting in a restaurant-quality fish dinner that any home cook can accomplish. One of the best qualities of salmon is its rich flavor, which doesn't require much doctoring to make it delicious. In fact, according to Joe Gurrera, fishmonger and owner of top-quality seafood market Citarella, you only need to add three ingredients to your salmon before grilling it: olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Gurrera, who has been selling fresh, quality seafood since 1983, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share some expert tips on grilling delicious salmon, including his minimalist approach to seasoning. "Salmon has a lot of flavor because of the fat content, so you don't want to camouflage it," he says. In other words, it's tasty enough on its own that you don't need any special salmon seasonings (beyond salt and pepper) to enhance its flavor. Gurrera asserts, "This simple approach to cooking seafood will allow you to enjoy all of its true and natural flavors, making sure those moist flakes shine through."
More easy tips for tasty grilled salmon
Seafood market owner Joe Gurrera has some other pro-chef tips for grilling salmon, including brushing the grill with oil to prevent it from sticking to the grates. If you've ever forgotten to oil the grates before grilling fish, you know how frustrating it is when half the filet adheres to or falls into the grill. Spraying or rubbing the grates with oil and oiling the fish will help it easily slide off the grill and impart a delicious flavor to the filets.
Besides using oil, grilling your salmon on a cedar plank is another option to prevent it from sticking. Cedar planks are a cheap fix that makes fishy salmon taste luxurious by adding a woody, smoky flavor. You can even soak cedar planks with bourbon for unforgettable grilled salmon. If you don't have a cedar plank on hand, you can always grill your salmon on a bed of lemon slices, imparting delicious citrus flavor to your fish.
Another way to boost the flavor is to pair your grilled salmon with a tasty sauce. Gurrera makes a yummy homemade creamy dill sauce with scallions, dill, and parsley to eat with his salmon. Add a sweet and spicy kick to your grilled fish with a sauce made from sriracha, honey, and garlic. Teriyaki sauce also pairs well with salmon. Make your own at home with brown sugar, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce.