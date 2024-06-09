The Rule You Need To Remember When Grilling Salmon With The Skin On

While most chefs have been taught to grill this fish with the skin-side down first, that logic is actually somewhat backwards and probably a big reason why salmon is so notorious for falling all over the grill in the first place. Starting with the flesh-side down instead is really what prevents the fish from falling apart and will save you some headaches down the line.

Still, because of the delicate nature of salmon, a little sticking is really inevitable, so make sure to take some other preventative measures to keep that margin of error small. Brush your grill grates and salmon in a generous amount of oil to prevent sticking from happening, and grilling salmon on top of a cedar plank can also prevent further sticking. Flipping your salmon quickly with utensils like tongs or a spatula are key, and only touch your fillets when they're really ready to flip.

Finally, if you've been grilling salmon without the skin, that might be the source of all your problems. Some professional chefs like José Andrés claim it's the best part of grilled fish thanks to its crispiness when cooked and ability to lock in flavor. Plus, once your fillet is heated, it's one of the only things keeping the fillet together, so it's essential for more reasons than one.

