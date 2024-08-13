Here's How Many Hamburgers Mcdonald's Sells In One Second

When you and your kids are sitting under the golden arches at the local McDonald's Playland, just know this: You're one of the reasons that America's favorite fast food chain can brag that it has sold more than a billion hamburgers. Yes, that's a billion with a "B." And it's very likely that the famous worldwide burger joint has sold many more burgers than that, given that a) McDonald's sold about 75 burgers a second globally in 2021 (per Investing.com) and b) there are 86,400 seconds in a day. To figure out how that per-second number was reached, you have to do a bit of math. Investing.com reported that Mickey D's sells 6.48 million burgers per day. To get the per-second count, you have to divide 6.48 million by 86,400 seconds to get 75 burgers a second.

This breaks down to nearly 2.4 billion burgers a year, and that's only in one year — one modern 21st-century year at that. The stat is also over two years old at the time of writing, so getting more exact numbers proves a bit elusive. While the burger giant used to boast about its burger sales on its billboards, it's a bit mum about the topic these days. Additionally, given the number of factors that influence McDonald's daily sales, the actual number is likely to fluctuate regardless of the year, making it more challenging to calculate the actual per-second sales numbers.