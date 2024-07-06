Swap Out The Bread In Your PB&J For A Sandwich Too Decadent For Words

Seriously, don't let anybody tell you that humble peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are just for kids. Tasty and quick to make aside, there's nothing wrong with enjoying this nostalgic comfort food that'll bring you right back to days of eating packed lunches in school. But being an adult has its perks — you have all the amenities of a modern kitchen at your beck and call. So as nice as a basic PB&J is, why not take it up a notch? You can give the classic sandwich a super decadent makeover by swapping the white bread slices with, wait for it, waffles!

In terms of taste and texture, waffles are just superior. Their buttery flavor and crispy exterior will be far better than any kind of buttered toast. But the best thing about this swap is all the pockets on the waffles' surfaces. They'll hold onto your peanut butter and jelly toppings for you, along with any extra topping you have in mind, so you can be much more generous with your spreads and jams. You'll also find yourself with a less messy sandwich, too, since all the deep pockets can prevent spills far better than flat-shaped white bread.

This breakfast-meets-comfort-food mashup is certain to satisfy both your appetite and your inner child. Even better, though? It should take no longer than 20 minutes in total to whip up, so even if you're super busy, a waffle PB&J can still be on the menu.

