Swap Out The Bread In Your PB&J For A Sandwich Too Decadent For Words
Seriously, don't let anybody tell you that humble peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are just for kids. Tasty and quick to make aside, there's nothing wrong with enjoying this nostalgic comfort food that'll bring you right back to days of eating packed lunches in school. But being an adult has its perks — you have all the amenities of a modern kitchen at your beck and call. So as nice as a basic PB&J is, why not take it up a notch? You can give the classic sandwich a super decadent makeover by swapping the white bread slices with, wait for it, waffles!
In terms of taste and texture, waffles are just superior. Their buttery flavor and crispy exterior will be far better than any kind of buttered toast. But the best thing about this swap is all the pockets on the waffles' surfaces. They'll hold onto your peanut butter and jelly toppings for you, along with any extra topping you have in mind, so you can be much more generous with your spreads and jams. You'll also find yourself with a less messy sandwich, too, since all the deep pockets can prevent spills far better than flat-shaped white bread.
This breakfast-meets-comfort-food mashup is certain to satisfy both your appetite and your inner child. Even better, though? It should take no longer than 20 minutes in total to whip up, so even if you're super busy, a waffle PB&J can still be on the menu.
Making your waffle PB&J even more decadent
You can shake up your PB&J waffle sandwich in plenty of ways. The easiest is to experiment with different kinds of nut butter, preferably homemade. Instead of peanut butter, give almond or cashew butter a chance. While still having a spreadable texture, they have totally different flavor profiles compared to peanut butter, so they can be a pretty nice change of pace. Plus, for those with peanut allergies, these other nut butters will make for nice stand-ins.
Next, despite the sandwich's name, peanut butter and jelly don't necessarily have to be the only ingredients in your sandwich. Try a few slices of fresh fruits like strawberries or bananas to add a burst of sweetness to the sandwich or some chopped nuts or granola to add a nice crunch. And if you're feeling like indulging a little bit, a dollop of whipped cream alongside a drizzle of chocolate sauce will turn your PB&J waffle sandwich into a dessert treat.
And don't forget the waffles, too. Spices like cinnamon can lend extra flavor and fragrance when a touch is added to the waffle batter. And if you have a soft spot for chocolate, give the batter a smattering of chocolate chips before cooking it in a waffle maker. With there being so many creative ways to upgrade your PB&J waffle sandwich, this timeless favorite with a twist is sure to be a staple in your meal rotation for some time!