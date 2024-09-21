You Need To Stop Making These Peanut Butter Mistakes

Peanut butter is such a storied pillar of Americana that it seems everyone has their own traditions for using it. For instance, it is a 100% foolproof hiccup cure in this writer's household. (There's no scientific evidence to back this up, and you should be careful shoving gobs of nut butter into a hiccuper's mouth, but seriously ... it works.) More pertinently, peanut butter is half of the classic PB&J and the basis for many a delicious dessert, from cookies to rich, banana-flavored Elvis cake.

Impressively for such a humble food, peanut butter has also firmly split the public across many vectors: creamy versus chunky; sweetened versus not; refrigerated versus cabinet-stored. It's almost like it's here to cause us trouble, when we all know its true purpose is to spread joy. (Get it? Spread?) Which is to say, there's more than one peanut butter myth out there you need to part with.

The same is true of peanut butter mistakes, of which most people make a good number. Happily, this post is here to correct them for you. Chowhound sat down with a few cooking experts to find out exactly how to buy, store, handle, and cook with this most beloved of American foods so you don't have to make such errors ever again.

