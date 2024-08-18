Giada De Laurentiis' Secret Weapon For Boiling Pasta Is Italian Sea Water

Saltwater makes many things better — we all know it gives us good hair after a day at the beach, and nothing screams summertime like the scent of salt air. Famed chef, author, and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis clearly believes in the power of vitamin sea, scooping up a potful of actual seawater to cook her pasta in a recent video she shared on TikTok.

There are all sorts of tips you need to perfectly cook pasta, but this might be one you've yet to try. In the video, the chef is on a boat off the coast of Italy with her family "the dream," as she puts it) and is, unsurprisingly, in charge of dinner. She leans over the back of the boat to scoop up a pot full of water to boil pasta. Before dumping some out, she notes that she'll use half fresh water. Conventional cooking wisdom advises stopping short of salting your water to ocean levels of sodium, which is why De Laurentiis dumps out half the pot.

Of course, we all know by now to salt our pasta water. It's one of those steps that makes such an immediate difference versus cooking in a pot of plain water — once you've given it a go, there's no other way. The needed jolt of sodium imparts so much flavor into your spaghetti, penne, or lasagna noodles right out of the gate, setting your Italian dishes up for success.

