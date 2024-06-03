Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Olive Oils For Cooking And Dipping

Whether you need some to grease up a pan or drizzle over a melange of vibrant fresh greens, using a quality olive oil is key to creating all sorts of robust, well-rounded meals. It's a staple ingredient and one of the most versatile additions to any pantry, so it's worth seeking out the best bottle possible. Still, there are countless brands and types to choose from, and with each differing in flavor and texture, picking just one can be overwhelming — even when using a guide for buying olive oil. To help narrow down your search, it doesn't hurt to get some recommendations from an expert like Giada De Laurentiis. When it comes to deciphering the nuances of the many different varieties available, the chef and entrepreneur has a few clear standouts.

In an Instagram video De Laurentiis made while shopping at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, California, she revealed that she relies on two different olive oils in her kitchen: One for cooking and one for dipping. For cooking, she keeps a bottle of Lucini Extra Virgin Olive Oil on hand. This all-purpose olive oil is low in acidity since it's cold pressed and truly balanced in flavor — making it an ideal oil to cook with. For dipping, however, De Laurentiis prefers something a little more flavorful.