Pasta is a favorite weeknight staple because it's super quick and easy to execute after a long day at the office. Plus, it's always a crowd-pleaser (cue the carb lovers). Store-bought pasta sauce makes the process that much faster when you're pressed for time but, let's face it, it's kind of boring. That's where Giada De Laurentiis' pro tip for elevating store-bought pasta sauce comes in handy.

It's all about the Parmesan, the "Everyday Italian" TV chef told Refinery 29. "For a store-bought sauce, what you could do is just take a chunk of Parmesan cheese, or Parmesan cheese rind, and throw it in the sauce while you are heating it — it gives it a velvety, cheesy texture. I use Parmesan cheese rinds in all of my sauces, pretty much."

Even though you can technically eat the Parmesan rind because it doesn't contain wax like some other hard cheese, you'll want to remove it before digging in. It tends to get quite tough and chewy, especially when heated.