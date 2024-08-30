Why You Should Ice Your Countertops Before Making Pie Crust

A sunny summer BBQ might sound like the perfect occasion to prepare a plump peach pie. That is, until you're tussling with a tangled, sticky, and uncooperative pie crust in a muggy kitchen. Even though the farmers market is bursting with ripe red berries and round stone fruit, the warmer months often don't provide the ideal conditions for crafting up flaky, flavorful tarts. The power of a pie lies in the perfect crust, and there's nothing more frustrating than struggling to weave a neat lattice in 80 degree heat. Luckily for you (and the attendees of your next cookout), there is one super simple solution that is about to make your kitchen a little more conducive to forming an effortless pie crust.

If you've ever grabbed a bag of frozen peas to ice an ache, you might already know your freezer holds the solution to a lot of your daily pain points. Baking is no different. The key to making a pie crust in the summer is to begin with a little ice. Icing your countertops helps the dough stay cool and keeps it from sticking.