The Big Misconception You Shouldn't Believe About Costco's Free Samples

In many ways, Costco has transcended the identity of a warehouse superstore and turned itself into a full-on pop-culture phenomenon. The retail giant is a constant subject of internet attention, which usually centers on one of three things. First, there's the famous Costco food court items, anchored by the beloved $1.50 hot dog deal, and then of course, you have the inflation-proof $4.99 rotisserie chicken. Those two alone have made Costco a fan favorite, but the store's biggest calling card has to be its free samples.

Coscto's free samples turn a plain old errands outing into a smorgasbord of unexpected delights. Each trip through the cavernous warehouse is fueled by handouts from friendly faces in hairnets and rubber gloves. They're a big enough draw to prompt web searches on the best times to get free samples at Costco, and some customers have even pondered online whether they need disguises to snatch multiple samples.

There's a twist to this tale, however, that you probably wouldn't expect. It would be natural to assume that the people handing out samples at Costco are Costco employees, but this isn't the case. Despite this common misconception, they are actually employed by a separate company that works exclusively with Costco to staff their free sample tables. It might seem like an odd business model, but it effectively saves Costco money. However, it does so at the expense of the employees themselves.

