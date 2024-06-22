Here's What You Shouldn't Buy At Costco As A Single Shopper

There are plenty of reasons to flock to Costco above all the other retailer options. Steep savings, sweet gas perks, unexpected scores on luxury items, a delicious bakery, amazing samples — we could go on. But chief among its unique selling points, of course, are the bulk-sized items — making it the ideal choice for large families, households, or businesses looking to stock up on supersized amounts of staples at great prices.

If you're a solo shopper and a household of one, though, shopping at Costco can feel off-limits for obvious reasons. How is a single person supposed to use up any of its oversized goods before they turn bad? But with a little strategy and forethought, truly, Costco is for everyone — even those eating for one should head to the ultra-big box store and reap the savings. Of course, there are items you may want to skip — specifically, anything perishable that you won't be able to use before it spoils. But there are still plenty of items it does make sense to stock up on, such as shelf-stable ingredients, freezer goods and pantry staples. The basic Costco membership can easily pay for itself when you consider the savings, not to mention the ample range of other perks you can enjoy, whether you're a family of one or many.

