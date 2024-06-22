Here's What You Shouldn't Buy At Costco As A Single Shopper
There are plenty of reasons to flock to Costco above all the other retailer options. Steep savings, sweet gas perks, unexpected scores on luxury items, a delicious bakery, amazing samples — we could go on. But chief among its unique selling points, of course, are the bulk-sized items — making it the ideal choice for large families, households, or businesses looking to stock up on supersized amounts of staples at great prices.
If you're a solo shopper and a household of one, though, shopping at Costco can feel off-limits for obvious reasons. How is a single person supposed to use up any of its oversized goods before they turn bad? But with a little strategy and forethought, truly, Costco is for everyone — even those eating for one should head to the ultra-big box store and reap the savings. Of course, there are items you may want to skip — specifically, anything perishable that you won't be able to use before it spoils. But there are still plenty of items it does make sense to stock up on, such as shelf-stable ingredients, freezer goods and pantry staples. The basic Costco membership can easily pay for itself when you consider the savings, not to mention the ample range of other perks you can enjoy, whether you're a family of one or many.
Know your limits when it comes to perishable items
Much of the strategy of what to buy as a solo shopper at Costco comes down to your eating habits, which ingredients you know you go through like water, and your storage space. You know better than anyone if you can realistically power through that massive pack of yogurt or if it'll turn moldy in the back of the fridge before you've made a dent. As a general rule of thumb, though, those flying solo should skip the super-perishable items such as jumbo packages of greens that turn soggy in days. The same goes for meat or dairy items — unless you're throwing a party or planning to freeze meat for later use.
Items you know you go through quickly and that don't have a shelf life you have to worry about are perfect candidates to scoop up for the solo shopper — personal care toiletries, canned goods it never hurts to have a surplus of, or bottled drinks are obvious ones to snag, storage space permitting, of course. If you find your pantry getting cramped but don't want to pass up the savings, you can even store stackable, non-perishables like extra canned beans and veggies in boxes under a bed or in unused closet space. Frozen foods you know you'll use are smart to stock up on, as are any fresh foods you can freeze for future use — like many fruits or veggies.
Think communally, even if you're a party of one
You can also adopt a community-minded approach when doing your weekly food planning and shopping. Costco sizes present the perfect opportunity to go in and buy for a group — your friends, extended family, neighbors, roommates, or co-workers — and split the riches among your crew, especially if not everyone wants to spring for their own membership. Gather up your posse — your Costco commune, if you will — and instead of only thinking of your own list, split large cases and containers among several people. It's the perfect approach to ensure nothing goes to waste while also taking advantage of any killer deals that speak to you. For example, score one of Costco's hidden perks, its bulk baked goods on the super-cheap, and let your co-workers or friends divide the items. You can even bring a friend or two as a guest — just know the catches to that privilege.
And just because Costco is known for its bulk-sized items doesn't mean all its SKUs are jumbo. Don't forget about other perks like its discounted gas that makes your membership a no-brainer. Joining and shopping for its heavily discounted clothes, socks, furniture, or home items is a smart move and can easily make the membership worth it for solo shoppers on those finds alone.