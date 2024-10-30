How To Make Fool-Proof Nachos For Any Game Day

First, pick your ingredients, starting with the chips. When choosing a tortilla chip, make sure you pick flat chips. Triangles and circles are both fine, but avoid the scooping kind. They are good for dips but not nachos, as they won't stack well and can trap ingredients, not allowing them to spread. You also want tortilla chips that have decent thickness. We used Xochitl salted chips. While these are delicious, they can be on the thin side and have trouble supporting nachos. Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips are a great economical option to build your nachos. Also, make sure the chips are salted but not flavored, as flavoring on the chips can limit your topping options.

Next, select your toppings. This comes down more to personal preference, but try to avoid incredibly wet toppings. For example, chili and salsa are great additions to nachos, but should not be added until after cooking as they are likely to make the entire pile soggy. If you are using beans, make sure to drain them before putting them on top of the chips. For similar reasons, fresh jalapenos cooked on nachos are better than jarred ones, though again, that choice is based on taste preference.

You can also add some seasoning to your nachos if you like. We used some ground epazote, but you can also use taco seasoning or whatever makes you happy.