How To Make Fool-Proof Nachos For Any Game Day
Game day means nachos. If you are sitting down to watch your favorite team, you need a plate of nachos worthy of the affair. That means picking the right ingredients and making sure your chips are crispy, your cheese is gooey, and each mouthful is a touchdown. Fortunately, making great nachos is not hard as long as you prepare appropriately, and we're here to help you build your nachos from the chips up.
The good news when it comes to nachos is that there is very little actual cooking involved. Most of the process revolves around picking the right ingredients and assembling them to create the perfect tower. Because of this, you do not need to be a great chef or a big foodie. What you need is a solid game plan and some helpful coaching to get you headed in the right direction. We will walk you through everything you need to know to make foolproof nachos.
How to pick your ingredients
First, pick your ingredients, starting with the chips. When choosing a tortilla chip, make sure you pick flat chips. Triangles and circles are both fine, but avoid the scooping kind. They are good for dips but not nachos, as they won't stack well and can trap ingredients, not allowing them to spread. You also want tortilla chips that have decent thickness. We used Xochitl salted chips. While these are delicious, they can be on the thin side and have trouble supporting nachos. Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips are a great economical option to build your nachos. Also, make sure the chips are salted but not flavored, as flavoring on the chips can limit your topping options.
Next, select your toppings. This comes down more to personal preference, but try to avoid incredibly wet toppings. For example, chili and salsa are great additions to nachos, but should not be added until after cooking as they are likely to make the entire pile soggy. If you are using beans, make sure to drain them before putting them on top of the chips. For similar reasons, fresh jalapenos cooked on nachos are better than jarred ones, though again, that choice is based on taste preference.
You can also add some seasoning to your nachos if you like. We used some ground epazote, but you can also use taco seasoning or whatever makes you happy.
A note on cheese
The kind of cheese you use can make or break your nachos. First, we recommend shredded cheese over cheese sauce. The latter is wet and can lead to soggy nachos. Second, if you have the time, we recommend hard shredding cheese over pre-shredded cheese. Pre-shredded cheese comes with anti-caking agents that can prevent your nachos from melting together harmoniously.
As varieties go, cheddar is a great base due to its prominent flavor and the fact that it melts well. It can be mixed with a Monterey or pepper jack cheese if you like it a little spicy. If you'd rather go pre-shredded, Mexican cheese blends are helpful to touch several different cheesy flavors and make for a nice addition.
What you need
The tools you need are simple: You need a heat-proof plate or pan, an oven, and your macho ingredients. If you are using a baking sheet, lining it with parchment paper can be helpful. Additionally, if you have toppings that require prep, you may need forks, spoons, or knives to prepare them appropriately.
For these nachos, we used a Fiestaware plate, which makes a good size for one or two people, and cooked our nachos in a toaster oven. This is a great option for smaller batches of nachos. We opted to top it with freshly grated cheddar and jack cheese, olives drained of juice, black beans, fresh jalapenos, and ground epazote. What you choose is up to you, but the process is the same.
Common mistakes people make cooking nachos
The biggest mistakes people make with nachos are all in the prep. Do not use a microwave to cook your nachos. This may seem like an easy hack, but the result will be rubbery, gummy nachos that you do not want to eat. The few extra minutes it takes to bake them is more than worth it. Additionally, do not over-stack your nachos. If your nachos are too tall, the heat will not melt all the cheese inside, and you will have an uncooked center. It is better to build out rather than up.
Finally, make sure you cut your pieces small enough to fit in one bite. Nachos are messy, but they shouldn't be difficult to eat. If you are using cooked chicken or peppers, make sure the pieces are cut small enough to easily fit in one perfect nacho bite.
Preheat the oven
Preheat your oven to 350 F. This can be your big oven or a smaller toaster oven. We do not recommend an air fryer because of the mess factor.
Assemble your first layer of chips
Pour a layer of chips onto the plate. This should truly be a single layer. Overlapping is fine, but as discussed, we want the nachos to build out rather than up. This will allow for more even cooking and better topping distribution. Additionally, try to get whole chips rather than crunched and broken ones.
Optional: Add your seasoning
If you are using a seasoning, now is the time to sprinkle it on top of the chips. We used ground epazote, which, while not traditional, is delicious.
It's time for cheese
Sprinkle your grated or shredded cheese on top of the nachos. You want a layer that is thick enough to coat but isn't so thick you can't see the chips. Too much cheese can weigh down the nachos and weep excess oil to make the nachos soggy. The reason we put the cheese here is that as it melts, it acts as glue for your toppings, holding them on the nacho.
Top it all off
Now it's topping time! Add all your bakeable toppings. This can be meats, beans, tomatoes, peppers, or whatever you like. At this stage, refrain from adding soggy or cold toppings such as sour cream, salsa, chili, or guacamole. These will go on after cooking.
Add your second layer of chips
If you want more nachos, now you can add round two. Repeat the previous steps, starting with another layer of chips and moving forward. We do not recommend more than two layers as we want to ensure all the nachos are cooked and all the cheese melts.
Cook it up
Place your nachos in the preheated oven to 350 F. Cook for 10 minutes. This should be enough time to melt all the cheese and achieve a slightly golden brown exterior to chips and the edges of the cheese. If you want things a little crispier or more melted, extend your cooking by a minute or two at a time, keeping a close eye on the nachos to prevent overcooking or burning.
Add your garnish
Top it all off with the cold and wet ingredients, such as salsa, sour cream, and guacamole, or keep them on the side if you prefer. This is where you bring in those final touches to make your perfect game day nacho, so don't be shy with add-ons before serving.
Nacho varieties and recipes
Once you know the mechanics of actually making nachos, the flavor and texture possibilities open right up. You're really only limited by your own creativity. Ultimate chicken nachos are a great place to start, and these delicious sheet pan nachos are great for feeding a crowd during a party or a big game.
You don't have to be tied to savory flavors, either. Go outside the box dessert nachos complete with fudge sauce, ice cream, and homemade pita chips. There's a whole world of nachos waiting to be prepared, cooked, and enjoyed, and now you're ready to start exploring it.