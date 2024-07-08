How You Can Bring Stale Potato Chips Back To Life In The Air Fryer

Everyone can recall the disappointment of excitedly tearing into a bag of chips only to find they taste nowhere near as fresh as they once did. Accidentally leave a bag of Lay's or Ruffles open for a few hours, and you're left with a stale heap. The crunch has disappeared and the texture is all off, leaving you yearning for the product's original state. Luckily, thanks to a particularly useful kitchen appliance, you can quickly return your crisps to the texture they were meant to be enjoyed in.

One of the air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner is that the appliance can revive just about anything you throw into it, including a bag of stale potato chips. So there's no need to toss a nearly full package out just because you forgot to close it up. Give the chips some time to reheat in the handy dandy air fryer, and they'll be like new when you take them out.