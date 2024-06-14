The Pantry Ingredient That Will Revolutionize Your Potato Chip Dip

Making a bowl of instant miso soup dip couldn't be easier — all you have to do is add the sachet of powdered soup (and the sachet of additional ingredients, if applicable) to your base of choice. It's recommended that you mix the soup sachet through first, before adding the second sachet and mixing again. (Alternatively, if you don't have powdered miso soup on hand or can't find it at the shops, you can always use regular miso paste loosened with a little water. Just be sure to taste as you go.)

As for the base itself, sour cream or Greek yogurt will work best, but plain unsweetened yogurt would also do the trick. You might even like to fold through some mayonnaise. Pricier or harder-to-find ingredients like labneh could work, too. Meanwhile, if you want to veer away from the traditional dip tropes altogether, you could try experimenting with hummus or avocado, both of which have a creamy quality that's well suited to miso's unique umami flavor.

To really add some extra oomph to your dip, don't hold back on the toppings. Keep on theme by adding nori (another form of edible seaweed) powder, crumbled nori sheets, or nori chips if you have them (these could also be served on the side, in addition to potato chips). Garlic flakes, black sesame seeds and fried shallots are some other tasty ideas. Now all that's left to do is dig in!

