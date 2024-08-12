The Trick To Snagging Trader Joe's Most In-Demand Items

It's no secret that Trader Joe's is home to some of the most tasty and popular grocery items around. Unfortunately, that means it can be difficult to get your hands on their most in-demand products, especially if you're only able to shop late in the day after everyone else has swooped in and snatched up all of your favorite items. While you still may be able to grab some of Trader Joe's lesser-known delicacies, like certain hidden gems from the freezer aisle, if you want to check off every item on your grocery list you'll need to work the system. Luckily, that's not too difficult in this case. As it turns out, one way to ensure you get your favorite TJ's products, such as the chain's popular Chocolate Croissants or Steamed Soup Dumplings, is to call the store and ask for your groceries to be put on hold.

To be able to walk in and pick up the best Trader Joe's products of 2024 without the hassle, you'll want to call your local store first thing in the morning when shipments arrive. Then kindly ask the employees to set a few items aside from you and tell them when you'll be able to pick everything up. Once you get to the store, let them know you have products reserved and they should bring them right out. Simple!