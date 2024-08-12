The Trick To Snagging Trader Joe's Most In-Demand Items
It's no secret that Trader Joe's is home to some of the most tasty and popular grocery items around. Unfortunately, that means it can be difficult to get your hands on their most in-demand products, especially if you're only able to shop late in the day after everyone else has swooped in and snatched up all of your favorite items. While you still may be able to grab some of Trader Joe's lesser-known delicacies, like certain hidden gems from the freezer aisle, if you want to check off every item on your grocery list you'll need to work the system. Luckily, that's not too difficult in this case. As it turns out, one way to ensure you get your favorite TJ's products, such as the chain's popular Chocolate Croissants or Steamed Soup Dumplings, is to call the store and ask for your groceries to be put on hold.
To be able to walk in and pick up the best Trader Joe's products of 2024 without the hassle, you'll want to call your local store first thing in the morning when shipments arrive. Then kindly ask the employees to set a few items aside from you and tell them when you'll be able to pick everything up. Once you get to the store, let them know you have products reserved and they should bring them right out. Simple!
Kindness counts when calling ahead to reserve items
This trick is not thanks to any official Trader Joe's policies, but rather the kindness of its employees. Therefore, being polite to the staff is your best bet at guaranteeing you get the last bottle of Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning. You should, of course, be nice to workers no matter where you shop, but since there are no rules stating employees must hold items, they have the right to refuse your request. How many items you can hold and how often you can reserve them will also depend on where you shop. If there's enough inventory and the store manager allows it, you can even reserve seasonal items, according to folks on Reddit.
Trader Joe's multiple policies, such as always allowing customers to try items before they buy and accepting returns no questions asked, add to its appeal as one of the most popular grocery stores around. But some of these rules also make it a bit inaccessible. For example, the grocer doesn't allow online orders. But with a bit of finessing, it is possible to get Trader Joe's delivered to your door, and with even less effort you can easily call to reserve the best products for yourself.