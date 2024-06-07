Why You Should Be Wary Of Pre-Sauced Meat At Barbecue Restaurants

As the saying goes, outside of the South, barbecue is a verb: It's something you do. In the South, it's a noun — not just a cuisine, but an event — and it's fiercely regional. Barbecue looks and tastes differ from town to town, county to county, and especially state to state. While Texas has its slow-cooked brisket and St. Louis, Missouri has its ribs, differences boil down to even barbecue sauce itself. North Carolina and South Carolina may root for the same football team, but they're rivals when it comes to mustard-based versus vinegar-based barbecue sauce. Kansas City is not only a smoked meat capital, but its molasses-based sauce is one of the sweetest and thickest accompaniments around. Alabama substitutes traditional tomato-based sauce for its distinct mayo-based white barbecue sauce. But regardless of which style is your favorite, even the best sauce can't hide bad 'cue. In fact, if a restaurant's barbecue comes pre-slathered in sauce, your alarm bells should go off.

Pitmasters take great pride in the painstaking process required to produce the unique wood-smoked flavors that savants and enthusiasts value in equal measure. Making barbecue sauce may be less complicated, but its flavors are no less complex. Still, if your meats arrive coated in the stuff, there may be substandard 'cue lurking underneath.