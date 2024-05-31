How You Can Order (Or Recreate) McDonald's Breakfast Sauce

McDonald's is known for many things, from the Big Mac and its accompanying sauce to the signature french fries and the McFlurry, but there's one low-profile item that has amassed something of a cult following over the years: McDonald's breakfast sauce. Although not universally available, you can still order it at some locations or recreate it at home.

Advertisement

McDonald's breakfast sauce is an ingredient on the fast food chain's bagel sandwiches, including the steak, egg, and cheese; the bacon, egg, and cheese; the egg and cheese; and the sausage, egg, and cheese. According to the McDonald's corporate website, it's a creamy blend made with oil, vinegar, egg, lemon juice concentrate, a few dehydrated powders — including buttermilk and cheddar cheese — and natural smoke flavoring. It's one of those ingredients that you have either never heard of or tasted before or you are completely obsessed with.

Indeed, fans of McDonald's breakfast sauce rave about it. "It's like a little reward inside your breakfast sandwich...It's like a drizzle of [H]ollandaise sauce in there. It makes it taste so fancy," one person glowed on Reddit. "I wish it was just a permanent sauce you could add to any item. I bet it would be great on a double quarter pounder," another shared.

Advertisement