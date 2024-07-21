The Only Type Of Tofu You Should Be Grilling

Not all tofu is created equal. The thousands-year-old protein source is a culinary chameleon, to say the least. It is essentially tasteless on its own but can soak up a wide variety of flavors and shapeshift into countless dishes. From the base of rich chocolate pudding to a hearty steak alternative, there's little tofu can't do with some imagination and know-how in the kitchen.

It all starts with using the right type for the dish in question though — not just any block will perform the same. Most grocery stores carry a couple of the possible varieties, as the soybean-based product is sold in varying textures ranging from silken, which has an almost custard-like soft texture, to firm, super firm, and in some cases, even extra firm, sprouted, or extra-protein varieties.

When using tofu as a meat replacement or grilling it in a way you'd prepare, say, a chicken breast or piece of fish, as firm as you can get it is almost always the right answer of what type to start with. The firmness level dictates the tofu's ability to hold its shape well under heat and pressure. Choose too soft a tofu, or don't drain your firm block properly (more on that in a moment), and you'll be left with a soggy scramble. Choose your fighter — meaning extra firm tofu — and prep it right, and meaty, chewy slices with perfect grill marks are your next main dish for high-protein, plant-based meals.

