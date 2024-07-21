The Only Type Of Tofu You Should Be Grilling
Not all tofu is created equal. The thousands-year-old protein source is a culinary chameleon, to say the least. It is essentially tasteless on its own but can soak up a wide variety of flavors and shapeshift into countless dishes. From the base of rich chocolate pudding to a hearty steak alternative, there's little tofu can't do with some imagination and know-how in the kitchen.
It all starts with using the right type for the dish in question though — not just any block will perform the same. Most grocery stores carry a couple of the possible varieties, as the soybean-based product is sold in varying textures ranging from silken, which has an almost custard-like soft texture, to firm, super firm, and in some cases, even extra firm, sprouted, or extra-protein varieties.
When using tofu as a meat replacement or grilling it in a way you'd prepare, say, a chicken breast or piece of fish, as firm as you can get it is almost always the right answer of what type to start with. The firmness level dictates the tofu's ability to hold its shape well under heat and pressure. Choose too soft a tofu, or don't drain your firm block properly (more on that in a moment), and you'll be left with a soggy scramble. Choose your fighter — meaning extra firm tofu — and prep it right, and meaty, chewy slices with perfect grill marks are your next main dish for high-protein, plant-based meals.
Firm tofu has less moisture and holds its shape
Ever wondered what tofu is actually made of and how it's created? The process of making tofu is not unlike the stages of making cheese. It all starts with soybean liquid, then curdling and processing it with added coagulants, and finally straining it and pressing away the liquid until blocks are formed. The longer the tofu is pressed, the more liquid is expelled, thus creating super soft or much harder blocks depending on the moisture content. Extra firm varieties also contain more protein than their more watery, silken counterparts.
Most grocery store tofu is sold in the produce section, or near other plant-based alternative meats and cheeses, and you should see a variety or at least a few options ranging from firm to extra firm. All packages look about the same, and most varieties are sold packaged in water, but the contents within have a totally different texture. Silken is soft, slippery, and pudding-like to the touch, whereas a rubbery block of extra firm tofu has far more density and heft and will hold its shape without crumbling.
For grilling purposes, choose the firmest block available, which will easily withstand the prep and heat, and can be sliced, diced, flipped, or handled with tongs, much as you would a traditional meat product on the grill. Save the silken for scrambles, desserts, dressings, and blending into smoothies.
Prep tofu wisely for ideal texture and flavor
Have you ever claimed to hate tofu? Respectfully, you likely don't — you just hate tofu that has been prepared incorrectly, much like you'd hate an overcooked or undercooked piece of meat. Tofu has been plagued with a reputation for being bland and boring, but the same would be true of chicken breast without any seasoning or prep. If you've ever had tasteless tofu, it wasn't properly seasoned or marinated.
But before you soak it in soy sauce, liquid smoke, spices, garlic, or BBQ sauce, all of which the soybean block will soak up (overnight marinades are the best option if time permits), squeezing out the water is the vital first step. The little block can hold onto a surprising amount of liquid, so skip this step and your dish will become soggy and watery.
Use what you have — a couple of dinner plates and some paper towels or clean dishrags make excellent tofu presses — no need to invest in a new kitchen gadget. Press out water firmly but gently enough that you don't squish the block, then slice it into ½ inch or so slabs which are then ready to be dunked into your marinade and spices. Meat isn't the only thing to feature at your next cookout; with a little imagination and flavoring, all sorts of unexpected foods are perfect candidates for the grill, including the readily available, plant-based, inexpensive protein source that is tofu.