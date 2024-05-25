Give Your S'mores A Giant Upgrade Using Aluminum Trays

S'mores are one of the best parts of summer. It's not just the taste that makes the iconic treat so enjoyable, although you can't go wrong with a texture trifecta of ooey gooey marshmallow, slightly melted chocolate, and crunchy graham cracker. It's also the assembly of the ingredients that adds a fun interactive component. But did you know you can give your s'mores a giant upgrade using aluminum trays?

Advertisement

That's right, aluminum trays are the s'mores secret to avoiding everyone's biggest complaint about the nostalgic dessert: The mess. With these, there'll be no more melty marshmallow sticking to your fingers and everything you touch like threads of a spiderweb. Simply pile all your core ingredients into a small, but deep aluminum tray, like this:

Construction is in the eye of the beholder here, and there are no right answers. You can crumble up the graham crackers and throw in the chocolate and marshmallows all willy-nilly, or stack the ingredients for a more traditional approach. Cover the tray with aluminum foil and place it on the coals of your campfire for five or 10 minutes. Grab a fork and dig in.

Advertisement