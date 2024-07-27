It's Time To Embrace The Grilled Banana Split

Banana splits have been a classic dessert for well over a century. The three scoops of ice cream plopped into a banana, which is sliced straight down the middle, and then topped with chocolate syrup and maraschino cherries, dates back to 1904 when it was invented in a Pennsylvania drugstore. It's a simple enough dessert to make, since none of the ingredients involve much preparation, unless you're using an ice cream maker. That said, if you're willing to extend the dessert's prep time by a fairly small amount, you might consider grilling your banana before you put it under the knife.

Grilling a banana does two things: It sweetens the flavor and it softens the texture. Both of these can elevate a banana split, adding to an already sweet dessert's flavor while giving the banana split a creamy base, which is closer in consistency to the ice cream scoops on top. If you decide to try it, go with a banana that's a little less than ripe, because an underripe banana is more firm when you start grilling it. You want the finished, grilled banana to be soft and creamy, but still firm enough that it doesn't collapse underneath a heavy load of ice cream.