Follow The Freckle Rule For Perfect Banana Splits

Bananas with a sprinkling of brown spots are slightly sweeter than their more aesthetically pleasing counterparts, making them the perfect choice for the flavors of a banana split. This is because as the fruit ages, the starch inside of it is converted into sugar, and it's this process that causes blemishes on the skin. That said, you can essentially gauge how sweet a banana is by how many spots it has. And while these little freckles may not look the most attractive, rest assured that the fruit hiding behind them is perfectly safe to eat (the same can be said for bananas with black markings). In fact, the only time you should steer clear of a blemished banana, brown spots or otherwise, is if it has a strange smell or is moldy or slimy.

And while brown spots certainly get the green light for your banana split, mushy bananas definitely don't. The more blemished a banana is, the softer it is. Banana splits call for fruit that still has some firmness to it, and can retain its shape when cut in two. For this reason, you should stick to bananas with just a light smattering of freckles, rather than those that are covered in them — the latter should be strictly reserved for use in baked treats like classic banana muffins, or this epic banana bread from Martha Stewart.