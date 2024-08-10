The Easiest Way To Spiral Cucumbers Without Any Tools

Did you know that cucumbers are 95% water, can cool the body and the blood (hence the saying, "as cool as a cucumber"), and were so favored by the Roman Emperor Tiberius, that according to Pliny the Elder's book "Natural History," he never went a day without eating them? Well, here's another random cucumber fact to add to your plate: You can make impressive-looking cucumber spirals (the same ones that have been popping up all over social media lately) by using just two basic utensils — chopsticks and a knife.

Like all the best kitchen hacks out there, this one is great because it relies on items that most people already have on hand, rather than fancy tools or gadgets, to produce a top-quality result. It's also quick and easy (words that are magic to the ears of cooks everywhere); and perhaps most exciting of all, saves on dishes (gadgets have their place, but they're almost never fun to wash).

As for the hack itself, simply place a cucumber between two chopsticks and slice into it with a sharp kitchen knife at a 45-degree angle in even intervals, the entire way along (not dissimilar to the technique used to make hasselback potatoes). Then flip the cucumber over and repeat this process, only using straight cuts this time rather than angled ones. Gently pull the sliced cucumber apart with your fingers, and voila, you have show-stopping cucumber spirals.

