The Right Way To Store Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, And Cucumbers

Keeping whole onions in the fridge is one of the most common storage mistakes that are ruining your food but once again, the rules change when you cut them up. Sliced versions should be stored in the refrigerator, however, you need to be mindful about managing the odor. Onions are like the opposite of tomatoes in that rather than absorbing the odors of foods around them, they infect other items with their odor.

Advertisement

An airtight container or resealable bag will help to contain the smell and you can double down by placing cut pieces of these bulbs in a plastic bag and then placing that bag in an airtight container for maximum protection. It is best to use a glass container since plastic can absorb the smell of the onion. There are also containers specifically designed to store alliums in the fridge, which either twist or snap shut for an airtight seal.

Stored like this, sliced onions will last about one week in the fridge. For longer-term storage, up to a few months, you can freeze them but they will lose their crispness when thawed, so it's best to use frozen varieties for cooked purposes and not as a raw garnish.

Advertisement