If you know even one great banana bread recipe, you can create countless varieties, considering all of the potential additions. Abundant banana bread mix-ins like nuts, chocolate, and even some booze will make for a lot of tasty loaves. But even a subtle seasoning switcharoo can make a big impact, like swapping the typical cinnamon for chai masala.

Chai masala is the spice blend that might be most familiar from the cup of hot tea you'll find it in. But the combination of ingredients like allspice, cardamom, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon has tons of other applications in the kitchen, with banana bread among the most brilliant. The spice mix's warming fragrance is unbeatable, and all the natural and added sugar in banana bread gives it a confectionary (but not cloying) quality once baked.

You can make a batch of chai masala using equal parts of the above, or go heavy on any favorites. The proportions, and even ingredients, can vary from household to household, which will give your chai masala, and thus your banana bread, even more signature flair. Some preparations may also incorporate the anise-adjacent fennel, for example, while others might eschew those licorice notes. Chai masala is also, of course, easily sourced off the shelf, jarred and ready to scoop a couple of teaspoons into your next quickbread batter. This alone yields a lovely finish, and the chai masala's individual components can also help you narrow down any other extras you might consider stirring in.