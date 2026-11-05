Not Vanilla Extract — Banana Bread Is 10x More Flavorful When You Add This Classic Coffee Mix-In

Some of the best banana bread adaptations borrow from the coffee world. Espresso powder can better balance a banana bread's sweetness. Regular brewed coffee sometimes finds its way in as well. And you can take inspiration from more elaborate sips like caramel macchiatos when you add that titular sticky confection to your next loaf, too.

A bakery-worthy banana bread will already have a somewhat caramelized finish thanks in part to the fruit's natural sugars. Adding caramel sauce to the batter will only amplify that effect. Banana bread's abundant versatility means that you can add around a quarter cup of the stuff for every four bananas to your existing favorite recipe. The finished product is obviously going to turn out pretty sweet. Should you prefer to take that quality back, you probably wouldn't be looking for opportunities to add something like caramel to begin with. But you can also use a little less granulated sugar than usual when you want to up your caramel quotient without getting too far into candy territory.

A banana bread's sugar quantity can vary from around two tablespoons of sugar per banana to three times that much, depending on whose instructions you're following. Hewing closer to the former end of that spectrum will save your caramel banana bread from becoming too cloying. Reducing a banana bread recipe's intended sugar by a little bit won't negatively impact its chemistry either. And a few more carefully considered additions can bolster it even further.