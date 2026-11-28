Chicken salad — it's a lunchbox classic that feels decadent and yet makes for a perfectly balanced, filling meal. But for a little change, next time you make a batch, try swapping the default mayonnaise for hummus. You won't lose any of the creamy consistency, but you'll gain some bonus protein, fiber, and extra flavor, too. Unlike mayonnaise, hummus has a nutty taste thanks to its tahini base, and it's often infused with other flavors — whether it's a classic lemon-and-garlic situation or you're using a spicy red pepper hummus. It's more robust than plain mayo and makes a great base alongside chicken, red onion, fresh herbs, and anything else you'd want to add.

When we say extra protein, it's not exactly going to double the quantity in your sandwich — a typical 2-tablespoon serving of hummus contains around 2 to 3 grams of protein depending on the brand or recipe. But that is more than mayonnaise, and it nicely complements the chicken's protein content. And then there's the fiber (nearly 2 grams per 2 tablespoons), another benefit that mayonnaise doesn't offer. However, while this hack is pretty straightforward, there are a few things you should keep in mind for best results.