Skip The Mayo: Give Chicken Salad More Protein (And Flavor) With This Mediterranean Addition
Chicken salad — it's a lunchbox classic that feels decadent and yet makes for a perfectly balanced, filling meal. But for a little change, next time you make a batch, try swapping the default mayonnaise for hummus. You won't lose any of the creamy consistency, but you'll gain some bonus protein, fiber, and extra flavor, too. Unlike mayonnaise, hummus has a nutty taste thanks to its tahini base, and it's often infused with other flavors — whether it's a classic lemon-and-garlic situation or you're using a spicy red pepper hummus. It's more robust than plain mayo and makes a great base alongside chicken, red onion, fresh herbs, and anything else you'd want to add.
When we say extra protein, it's not exactly going to double the quantity in your sandwich — a typical 2-tablespoon serving of hummus contains around 2 to 3 grams of protein depending on the brand or recipe. But that is more than mayonnaise, and it nicely complements the chicken's protein content. And then there's the fiber (nearly 2 grams per 2 tablespoons), another benefit that mayonnaise doesn't offer. However, while this hack is pretty straightforward, there are a few things you should keep in mind for best results.
Tips for making hummus chicken salad
It really is as simple as substituting hummus for mayonnaise in your regular chicken salad recipe. Once your cooked chicken is shredded or chopped, simply fold in a few dollops of homemade or store-bought hummus. Hummus straight from the tub will likely be too thick, so loosen it first with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a splash of cold water, then stir until it reaches a smooth consistency. This is particularly helpful if your hummus tastes a little flat, too — adding extra lemon juice or a drizzle of good-quality olive oil is an easy way to elevate store-bought hummus. Once you've got the right consistency and taste, you can stir in your other fixings.
And don't forget that there are plenty of ways to play around with the combination beyond the classics: fresh jalapeño peppers, crumbled feta, even broccoli slaw – it all goes with hummus. Hummus works just as well in a barbecue chicken salad recipe as it does in Caesar chicken salad, a Waldorf-style chicken salad, or a Mexican-inspired chicken salad. Basically, there's hardly a dish that calls for mayonnaise where hummus wouldn't make an equally delicious substitute. Serve the chicken salad as is, eaten with a fork, or load it into bread, pita, or lettuce cups, and you've got a protein-packed, Mediterranean-inspired meal.