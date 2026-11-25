Which Chipotle Burrito Meat Has The Most Protein?
All of Chipotle's meats (plus sofritas, the tofu option) come in equal 4-ounce portions, so figuring out which one has the most protein is a straightforward comparison. The adobo chicken comes out comfortably on top: According to Chipotle, it contains 32 grams of protein in a 180 calorie serving (and although Chipotle also offers chicken as part of its High Protein Cup, the protein content is actually the same there).
The other meats are all fairly close in protein: Beef barbacoa is second with 24 grams of protein, while carnitas have 23 grams. It's worth noting that the carnitas also contain comparatively more fat (12 grams) for those who want low fat and high protein in one. Last is steak, the lowest calorie meat (150 per portion) but also lower protein, with 21 grams of protein. The limited-time smoked brisket that reappeared on menus in November 2026 has 22 grams of protein (and is notably high-fat, with 27 grams per portion, around double the other meats).
For vegetarians, sofritas (shredded tofu cooked in chipotles) are the obvious winner out of your two options with 8 grams in a 150 calorie serving; it's also on the higher-fat side at 10 grams. Your only alternative is a straight-up fajita veggie option that's basically protein-free, at 1 gram in a 2-ounce scoop (2 grams if you up it to the 4-ounce size of a meat portion).
How to stuff more protein into your order
You might think that the obvious way to get more protein at Chipotle is to look at the high protein menu the chain introduced in December 2025. However, this menu doesn't exactly offer much that isn't already on the main menu. There's a High Protein Cup, which is simply a 4-ounce portion of adobo chicken or steak, with nothing else on it. So, it'll give you the same protein content as the meat in a regular burrito. That menu offers high protein bowls, too, but there's no magic protein-maxxing trick here; these just add more meat than in a regular portion; usually double the meat. Of course, you can simply double the meat on a regular burrito, taco, or bowl.
There's one other way to add more protein, which is to get the beans: Both black and pinto beans will offer you around 8 grams of extra protein in a 130 calorie portion. (If you're really splitting hairs, pinto beans have marginally more protein, but we're speaking a fraction of a gram.) Cheese can also add more protein, although for those who want protein to dominate their dietary intake, know that it has more fat, too.
Lastly, there are ordering hacks you can try, like ordering "half and half" meat (which may get you a larger meat portion without paying) or simply requesting a larger portion of beans. That said, these tricks aren't officially part of the menu, so there's no guarantee of success.