All of Chipotle's meats (plus sofritas, the tofu option) come in equal 4-ounce portions, so figuring out which one has the most protein is a straightforward comparison. The adobo chicken comes out comfortably on top: According to Chipotle, it contains 32 grams of protein in a 180 calorie serving (and although Chipotle also offers chicken as part of its High Protein Cup, the protein content is actually the same there).

The other meats are all fairly close in protein: Beef barbacoa is second with 24 grams of protein, while carnitas have 23 grams. It's worth noting that the carnitas also contain comparatively more fat (12 grams) for those who want low fat and high protein in one. Last is steak, the lowest calorie meat (150 per portion) but also lower protein, with 21 grams of protein. The limited-time smoked brisket that reappeared on menus in November 2026 has 22 grams of protein (and is notably high-fat, with 27 grams per portion, around double the other meats).

For vegetarians, sofritas (shredded tofu cooked in chipotles) are the obvious winner out of your two options with 8 grams in a 150 calorie serving; it's also on the higher-fat side at 10 grams. Your only alternative is a straight-up fajita veggie option that's basically protein-free, at 1 gram in a 2-ounce scoop (2 grams if you up it to the 4-ounce size of a meat portion).