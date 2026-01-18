The Meatless Chipotle Bowl With The Hands-Down Most Protein

Finding vegetarian meals at fast food restaurants used to be challenging, but now there are some good options. Chipotle's burrito bowls are completely customizable so you're getting exactly what you want and nothing you don't. While you can order some preassembled bowls off the menu like the high-protein, low-calorie bowl with adobo chicken, there isn't an option like this for a meatless bowl, so you do have to build your own. The good news is (if you're ordering through the app or website) you can see exactly how much protein is in each item you add to your bowl. But, don't worry, we'll give you the highest-protein vegetarian order so you can just pop it in and get your meal.

The meatless option with the most protein is a bowl with sofritas (Chipotle's plant-based protein option with 8 grams of protein), white or brown rice (both have 4 grams of protein per serving), and black beans or pinto beans (both offer 8 grams of protein per serving). Then, for the toppings, add red chimichurri (if the limited-time sauce is still available) (1 gram of protein), guacamole (2 grams of protein), roasted chili-corn salsa (3 grams of protein), sour cream (2 grams of protein), fajita veggies (1 gram of protein), cheese (6 grams of protein), and queso blanco (5 grams of protein). This order will bring your bowl's protein total to 40 grams. If you're wanting to turn your vegetarian creation vegan, you'll need to omit the sour cream, cheese, and queso blanco, resulting in a burrito bowl with 27 grams of protein.