Some folks spend so much time perfecting their meatloaf's ideal ground beef blend that what goes on top can become an afterthought. Ketchup is, of course, meatloaf's most famed glaze, but that doesn't give it a monopoly on the classic comfort dish. Heinz chili sauce can be just the tasty zag your meatloaf needs while, frankly, remaining fairly true to the tomato-based condiment you may be more used to.

Like ketchup, chili sauce's primary ingredient is tomato. Heinz chili sauce, however, uses a tomato puree versus ketchup's concentrate. The sauce is thus thinner than ketchup, but still has the viscosity proven to properly cloak a meatloaf. Its subtle notes of onion, garlic, and implied but ultimately unspecified "spice" are also more pronounced than in familiar old ketchup. Give it a taste on your first go-round to catch the subtle, but definitive, differences for yourself.

You can use chili sauce more or less how you incorporate ketchup: by first mixing a few glugs into your meatloaf base, then swiping a layer over the surface so it can become a little tacky in the last few minutes of cook time. This adds a glancing warmth to the meatloaf versus ordinary ketchup while stopping short of full on heat. You can further complement the novel switcheroo as much as you like.