If your gin game doesn't extend beyond the easy-to-find, big-name brands like Beefeater or Tanqueray, you're missing out. Instead, consider smaller craft distillers — specifically, London Sipsmith's Lemon Drizzle Gin. Speaking to Chowhound about the best gins to pair with tonic, pro bartender Luke Slater explained that Sipsmith adds extra dimensions of flavor by mixing both lemon and aromatics into its gin base. "Carefully selected citrus botanicals round out the profile, resulting in a fresh, zesty lemon gin that's effortlessly sippable," he noted. His tip is to use Fever Tree's Lemon Tonic Water to round out your gin and tonic with an extra hit of lemon.

Slater isn't the only person to approve of Lemon Drizzle. Not only has it received rave reviews in various media outlets, it has also earned several accolades in spirit competitions, including Silver in the 2024 Gin Is In Awards. German-based Meininger's International Spirits Award dubbed Lemon Drizzle a "Perfect Match" for Fentimans Connoisseurs Tonic Water in 2022 — though any tonic with a crisp flavor and mild sweetness would be worth a try.

If you're unsure about the bitterness of a lemon gin, don't worry: The botanicals in Lemon Drizzle include almond, coriander, juniper, and vanilla, smoothing out the lemon edges with almost lemon drizzle cake- and lemon meringue-like flavors. The extra flavor doesn't water down the alcohol content, either, which sits at 40.4%, around the same as staple big brand Beefeater. Price-wise, you'll pay noticeably more, but it's not exorbitant: A 750-milliliter bottle costs about $33. For comparison, the same sized bottles of Tanqueray and Beefeater go for about $26 and $22, respectively.