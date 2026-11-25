Not Tanqueray, Not Beefeater: This Flavored Small-Batch English Gin Is One Of The Best For Gin And Tonics
If your gin game doesn't extend beyond the easy-to-find, big-name brands like Beefeater or Tanqueray, you're missing out. Instead, consider smaller craft distillers — specifically, London Sipsmith's Lemon Drizzle Gin. Speaking to Chowhound about the best gins to pair with tonic, pro bartender Luke Slater explained that Sipsmith adds extra dimensions of flavor by mixing both lemon and aromatics into its gin base. "Carefully selected citrus botanicals round out the profile, resulting in a fresh, zesty lemon gin that's effortlessly sippable," he noted. His tip is to use Fever Tree's Lemon Tonic Water to round out your gin and tonic with an extra hit of lemon.
Slater isn't the only person to approve of Lemon Drizzle. Not only has it received rave reviews in various media outlets, it has also earned several accolades in spirit competitions, including Silver in the 2024 Gin Is In Awards. German-based Meininger's International Spirits Award dubbed Lemon Drizzle a "Perfect Match" for Fentimans Connoisseurs Tonic Water in 2022 — though any tonic with a crisp flavor and mild sweetness would be worth a try.
If you're unsure about the bitterness of a lemon gin, don't worry: The botanicals in Lemon Drizzle include almond, coriander, juniper, and vanilla, smoothing out the lemon edges with almost lemon drizzle cake- and lemon meringue-like flavors. The extra flavor doesn't water down the alcohol content, either, which sits at 40.4%, around the same as staple big brand Beefeater. Price-wise, you'll pay noticeably more, but it's not exorbitant: A 750-milliliter bottle costs about $33. For comparison, the same sized bottles of Tanqueray and Beefeater go for about $26 and $22, respectively.
How it compares to standard gins
Generally speaking, the ubiquitous big-brand gins won't give you the same kind of nuance that Sipsmith's craftier lemon gin will. Blind tasters of Gordon's gin found that it's so aggressive on the juniper that it seems cheap. Meanwhile, Tanqueray gets better reviews, but these seem to lean on the fact that it's straightforward and reliable rather than multi-layered. So, these are fine if you want simplicity (or really, really like juniper), but not great for giving you anything out of the box.
Of course, simply slapping the word "craft" on a gin doesn't automatically make it good (some can actually get worse reviews than the big brands), but Lemon Drizzle lives up to that descriptor. What sets it apart is the fact that it uses natural flavorings in the form of real lemons instead of cheaper essences, which likely contributes to its higher price tag. It still keeps the lemon elements in check: For example, its aroma is relatively neutral, not as if you've cracked open a bottle of lemon juice. Juniper is essential in gin, and Lemon Drizzle strikes the right balance, keeping it present but not excessive. Finally, it's worth considering even if you're not a gin and tonic fan. Reviewers have suggested it makes a tidy martini (although maybe not a dirty martini, as it may clash with the olive juice), while also working well in citrusy cocktails like French 75, or even just solo with seltzer.