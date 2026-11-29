When you're craving a Chinese takeout, you're probably dreaming of a steaming bowl of noodles and rice. In fact, a baked potato may be the last thing you think of, but hear us out on this one. Just imagine a fluffy baked potato piled high with crispy chicken that's been tossed in sweet and sour sauce with chunks of pineapple and bell peppers. Does weeknight dinner suddenly sound a little more delicious?

It's actually super easy to make at home. If you're looking for a creative way to use up your leftover Chinese takeout, this could be a great experiment. Otherwise, you'll first need to prepare the sweet and sour chicken yourself. Don't be intimidated by the thought of making it at home though, as it only takes a few ingredients you most likely have in your kitchen already. One is ketchup, which gives the sauce base its signature color, then some soy sauce for salt, white wine vinegar for tang (the sour element), and some brown sugar and pineapple juice to double down on the sweet-tart flavor.

With the combination of the sauce ingredients bubbling away on the stove, you just need to pan-fry bite-sized pieces of chicken or throw some crispy popcorn chicken in the air fryer until they're golden. Mix the cooked chicken through the sauce with some stir-fried bell pepper, onion, and pineapple chunks, and wait until everything is glossy and coated. Your sweet and sour chicken will be ready to load onto a freshly baked potato. Finish with a garnish of sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds, and just like that, you've upgraded basic baked potatoes into something much more exciting.